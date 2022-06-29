ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Several Public Missteps, 1998 Utah Cold Case Solved through Use of DNA and a True Crime Fan’s Key Involvement

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
It’s been more than 24 years since 38-year-old Lina Reyes-Geddes was found dead on the side of a Utah highway. Now, police have finally identified her husband as the killer. And he is long-deceased himself. On April 20, 1998, a body was found on state Route 276 near...

People

Lawyer Arrested After Hidden Camera Found in Kitty Litter in a Bathroom During Teen's Graduation Party

A California lawyer was arrested after a camera was found hidden in kitty litter inside a bathroom during a graduation party for a 17-year-old student. Charles G. Korrell, 44, was arrested last week and charged with one count of misdemeanor electronic peeping and taken to the Marin County Jail, according to the Marin Independent Journal. His bail was reportedly set at $15,000.
PETALUMA, CA
