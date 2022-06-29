ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Elisabeth Epps takes lead in House District 6 primary

By Esteban L. Hernandez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJwpL_0gQDjaxr00

Attorney and activist Elisabeth Epps overtook Katie March on Wednesday evening in the Democratic Party primary race for House District 6 after the latest batch of preliminary numbers were made public.

Why it matters: The winner has an easy path to represent District 6 — which spans east Denver to areas near downtown — and could shape the Dem's legislative agenda in the forthcoming year.

By the numbers: Epps led by 373 votes, per the latest numbers from Denver Elections.

  • Denver Elections staff told Axios Denver on Wednesday evening that it still isn't clear how many ballots are left to be counted.
  • Epps trailed on Tuesday , with March holding a 34-vote lead at 11:30pm.

What else: Wanda James took the lead over Johnnie Nguyen in the Democratic primary for CU Regent.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradopolitics.com

A LOOK BACK | Truman U.S. attorney talks party politics

Fifty Years Ago This Week: At an informal talk in Denver, former U.S. District Attorney Charles Vigil, who served as Colorado’s U.S. attorney during the Truman administration (1949-1953), expatiated on the state of party politics in Colorado. “You’d better not say ‘Democrat’ too loudly in Colorado,” Vigil said, “or...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Controversial Dougco School Board Members Should Be Recalled, Poll Says

A new poll of Douglas County voters found that a majority of respondents support recalling the four controversial members of the Douglas County School District's Board of Education who engineered the firing of superintendent Corey Wise in February. The survey was commissioned by the advocacy organization DougCo Collective and conducted...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Westword

Denver Dispensary Owner Wins CU Regent Primary

Dispensary owner Wanda James has won a close primary race for a seat on the University of Colorado Board of Regents. James was named the winning Democratic candidate for the District 1 seat late on June 30 after a back-and-forth ballot battle with attorney Johnnie Nguyen, who'd originally had a small edge on election night. As tens of thousands of more votes came in, though, James took over and held on to a slight lead.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Elections
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Axios Denver

Denver's House District 6 Democratic primary is too close to call

The race between Elisabeth Epps and Katie March was too close to call Tuesday night, with neither candidate conceding in the Democratic primary for a state House seat representing east Denver. It's one of three contested Democratic races in Denver this primary election.Why it matters: While both candidates embraced the "progressive" label, the race was seen as a test of how far left the party is willing to go.Epps embraced abolishing the police and expressed disapproval with the fentanyl bill that made possession of small amounts a felony, which Democrats at the state Capitol largely supported.By the numbers: March led...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Marijuana Business Owner Wanda James Takes Late Lead in CU Board of Regents Primary

Voting ended at 7 p.m. on June 28 in Colorado's primary election, but a Democratic slot for the University of Colorado Board of Regents remains a tightly contested race. As of noon on June 30, marijuana business owner Wanda James was leading attorney Johnnie Nguyen by 537 votes for the chance to run as a Democrat for the District 1 seat on the CU Board of Regents. That's a lead of about 0.8 percent, according to the Colorado Secretary of State, which is just over the 0.05 percent margin that would qualify for a recount — but there were still almost 20,000 ballots left to be counted.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Kirkmeyer, Aadland win Denver-area congressional primaries

Colorado Republicans picked the two candidates they hope can retake the U.S. House.By the numbers: As of 8:12pm in Colorado's new 8th Congressional District, Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer — who has called herself the go-to candidate on agricultural issues — had secured the nomination with 40.94% of the vote, per the AP. Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann, who values "America-first" policies, ushered in 22.78% of the vote.Weld County commissioner Lori Saine, who has held the most conservative record in the race from her time as a state lawmaker, stood at 19.64%. In the rare open-seat race for Colorado's competitive 7th Congressional District,...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#House#Democratic Party#Denver Elections
coloradopols.com

Ganahl’s Desperate Closing Bid Sabotages General Election Campaign

The Denver Post’s Alex Burness reports on the relatively narrow victory last night by Heidi Ganahl over ex-Parker Mayor Greg Lopez in the Republican gubernatorial primary, with Ganahl squeaking out ahead of the baggage-laden Lopez by a 53-47% margin:. Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent and the only Republican...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Denver and other cities are suing Gov. Jared Polis over taxes and power

On Thursday, Denver, Boulder, Pueblo, Westminster and Commerce City filed a lawsuit against the State of Colorado and Gov. Jared Polis. Their argument: The state should butt out of these home-rule cities’ decisions on who to tax. In this case, the municipalities want to levy sales-and-use taxes on construction supplies used to build schools, something prohibited at the state level.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
WandaVision
highlandsranchherald.net

Neither Weekly, Anderson calling sheriff's race

The top two vote-getters in the primary election for the Republican candidate for Douglas County sheriff both say they are waiting for more results before making any calls on a winner. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Darren Weekly, the head of investigations for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, led the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Axios Denver

Primary election early voting is down. Here's how to cast a last-minute ballot.

Data: Secretary of State's Office; Chart: John Frank/AxiosEarly voting ahead of Tuesday's primary contests is off to a slow start — a sign that voters are uninterested in or unsure about the candidates for November's midterm elections.Why it matters: If turnout remains deflated, that will shift the dynamic, giving more power to the diehards in both parties and influencing which candidates advance.By the numbers: The latest ballot counts through Thursday put turnout at 12% statewide with 525,807 returns, according to data provided by the secretary of state's office.That rate is below the same point in the 2018 midterms and well...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

New Colorado tax brings logistical challenges for small businesses

A new tax is being added to deliveries and ridesharing in Colorado as state lawmakers look to raise more money to improve roads. The taxes have gone into place after SB21-260 was signed into law saying businesses needed to start charging on July 1. But the quick implementation is causing problems for some small businesses. "Delivery fee is something that is not currently programmed to be taxable," said Adam Morr, the owner of Diz's Daisy Flower Shop in Denver's Highlands.  "For people that call in, we can manually add it. But, for people who are ordering online, there's...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

A 1-minute voter guide: Democrats debate progressive bonafides in Denver's State House District 6

You've probably seen yard signs for Democrats Elisabeth Epps and Katie March if you live in the east Denver district that they both want to represent. State of play: Both women call themselves progressives — a tag that essentially means candidates who are more left-of-center than traditional Democrats. They are battling over who better embodies the label.By the numbers: When all's said and done, this could be one of this year's most expensive statehouse races, the Denver Post suggests. On the map: House District 6 includes the neighborhoods of Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Congress Park, Hale, Lowry and...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Two Douglas County School Board Members Under Investigation for Perjury

An investigation is underway to determine whether two members of the Douglas County School District's Board of Education, president Mike Peterson and District E director Christine Williams, committed perjury in testimony regarding the firing of superintendent Corey Wise in February. "The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has received multiple inquiries...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy