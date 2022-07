PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a Sunday morning crash that killed the driver of a semitrailer. Around 8:25 a.m., troopers with the Putnamville Post responded to a crash on Interstate 70. The initial investigation found a 2001 Volvo semi was traveling westbound on I-70 near the 36-mile marker when, for an undetermined reason, the driver lost control of the semi and struck a guardrail.

PUTNAM COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO