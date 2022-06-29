ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas man with 39 Teslas accused of defrauding more than 10K victims

By Nexstar Media Wire, David Charns
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5l7Q_0gQDimam00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — Federal agents arrested a Las Vegas man on Wednesday on charges related to a scheme that allegedly defrauded more than 10,000 people out of a combined $45 million, according to federal prosecutors.

Neil Chandran, 50, “[defrauded] investors by falsely promising extremely high returns” as part of several technology companies under the umbrella name ViRSE, prosecutors said.

“The indictment alleges that Chandran caused other individuals to make various materially false and misleading representations to investors,” prosecutors said.

In a press release, Department of Justice officials allege that investors were led to believe that Chandran’s companies were soon to be purchased by a wealthy group of investors. According to the indictment, no such group was prepared to buy the companies, and “a substantial portion of the funds were misappropriated for other business ventures and the personal benefit of Chandran and others.”

Chandran faces charges of wire fraud and engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property.

These Oregon laws take effect by July 1

If convicted, he faces decades in prison. Because the case is federal, a booking photo of Chandran was not provided.

Prosecutors added Chandran’s assets include 39 Teslas, which are subject to federal forfeiture.

“The indictment also alleges that 100 different assets — bank accounts, real estate, and luxury vehicles, including 39 Tesla vehicles — are subject to forfeiture as proceeds of the fraud. U.S. Marshals and the FBI are seizing most of the assets pending resolution of the criminal case,” states the press release from the Department of Justice.

Potential victims of Chandran can contact authorities at justice.gov/criminal-vns/united-states-v-chandran .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Nevada Appeal

Schmidt says not directly involved in Gilbert’s recount

Assembly District 40 candidate Gary Schmidt said Thursday he isn’t involved in gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert’s statewide primary recount effort. Gilbert has demanded a full recount in all 17 counties, refusing to concede that Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo won the Republican primary by 11 percentage points. Schmidt...
CARSON CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Wire Fraud#Department Of Justice
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson neighborhood frustrated as homeless man sleeps on sidewalk nightly

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The number of people homeless across the Las Vegas Valley keeps growing. What can you do if someone who is homeless decides to start sleeping in your neighborhood? It is a question some homeowners in one Henderson neighborhood have been asking for months after one man keeps returning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tesla
8 News Now

19 new state laws go into effect July 1

No cost legal services for immigrants, expanded Medicaid coverage for pregnancies that come under certain income levels and revised rules for short-term rentals for Clark County are among the 19 new laws that go into effect Friday (July 1).
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Traffic tip for drivers heading toward Mesquite on northbound I-15: it’s down to one lane

MESQUITE, NV ( KLAS ) – Drivers leaving Las Vegas heading north on I-15 towards Utah need to know that the freeway is down to one lane 10 miles south of Mesquite. Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Justin Hopkins suggests starting your trip before 9am or waiting until after 5pm, noting that that stretch of I-15 has been known to turn into a virtual parking lot in the middle of the day.
MESQUITE, NV
pvtimes.com

Lakeview golf course rebounding under new management

Officials with CourseCo. recently went before the Nye County Commission, sitting as the governing body for the town of Pahrump, to provide the company’s annual plan for Lakeview Executive Golf Course. Despite seeing multiple setbacks since securing the management contract for Lakeview in 2019, CourseCo. has managed to make...
PAHRUMP, NV
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy