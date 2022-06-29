ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Research Parkway to be closed at Black Forest Road to rebuild intersection

By KOAA News5
 3 days ago
Beginning today, Research Parkway at Black Forest Road will be closed for approximately five weeks to rebuild the intersection. Both directions of traffic will remain open on Black Forest Road, but turning to and from Research Parkway will be closed.

Motorists who access Black Forest Road through Research Parkway and points east should take westbound Research or Briargate Parkway, then head south to Woodmen Road then east to Black Forest Road. Motorists who use Black Forest Road to turn onto Research Parkway are recommended to use Powers to eastbound Research.

“This intersection is a key element of the project and will be rebuilt with concrete pavement,” said Mike Chaves, the engineering manager for the City of Colorado Springs. “Our project team is coordinating closely with CDOT’s Powers Boulevard-Research Parkway project to ensure detours are accessible. We will keep stakeholders informed of construction progress and share a specific reopening date in the coming weeks.”

Due to the reconstruction, motorists should use caution, and expect short delays. Motorists should also expect flagging operations, occasional lane closures, and minor traffic impacts through the project zone because of utility work from project partners and service providers.

For more information, visit the city of Colorado Springs's website .
