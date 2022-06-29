ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Black-owned businesses prepping for Essence Festival crowds

By Andrés Fuentes
fox8live.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With Essence Festival 2022 right around the corner, staff at NOLA Braider say they’re seeing more clients in the salon chairs, eager to see the musical acts, panels, and booths over the 4th of July weekend. “We’ve been getting bookings from all over the...

www.fox8live.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whereyat.com

Grab a Bite at Some of New Orleans’ Favorite Black-Owned Restaurants

A Blend of All the Best Flavors, Spices, and Cuisine. Drawing spices, flavors, and culinary inspiration from around the world, it's no surprise that the Crescent City is home to some of the best cuisine and restaurants that you can come by. Sometimes, all it takes to get an incredible po'boy that hits the spot or hot, savory pho or whatever else you might be craving is an easy walk down your neighborhood street or a simple turn of a corner. Whether you've lived in New Orleans all your life or are just visiting for the weekend, here are a few black-owned restaurants you've got to try.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Tiki-Punk Dive Bar Portside Lounge Is Closing After Fourth of July Weekend

Once an exciting addition to a resurgence of bars and restaurants in New Orleans’s Central City, five-year-old Portside Lounge is the latest to close in the neighborhood, owner Danny Nick announced this week. The tropical dive bar with a punk twist will go out with a grand finale weekend of live music, culminating with a Fourth of July bash.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Shopping Fresh and Local This Summer at New Orleans’ Best Farmers Markets

Summer is a season of sunny days that give way to some of the freshest, sweetest, and healthiest harvests year-round. With juicy fruits and crunchy, fresh vegetables ripe for the picking, the summer season is a wonderful time to shop fresh and local produce, and in New Orleans, fun and locally engaged farmers markets are a great way to gather delicious, quality ingredients, while giving back to fellow community members. While you may not have thought about it much, there are many key benefits and reasons for shopping local products. First off, locally sourced food simply tastes better, fresher, and is healthier for you than what's on the shelves of today's grocery stores, and along with that, buying local, fresh produce helps your own community and ensures a cleaner environment and a more sustainable future. If you're in the market for shopping fresh, local produce of the abundant summer season, then you may need to check out Where Y'at's top picks for New Orleans farmer's markets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Business
New Orleans, LA
Society
City
New Orleans, LA
myneworleans.com

The Best Secret Spot Uptown

I live Uptown and have passed the Park View Guest House hundreds, if not thousands of times, though I have never been in. The stately building at the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Walnut Street overlooking Audubon Park was erected in 1884 as an exclusive guest house to serve those visiting New Orleans’ newly subdivided plantation lands to the west of the French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: Attend the Essence Festival vaccinated, boosted and masked. Quit whining.

The organizers of the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture are right to require that participants at its mostly indoors events be vaccinated. No, you shouldn't be going to festival events with thousands of your closest friends without being vaccinated. If you're eligible, you should be boosted, too. Everyone who goes to those crowded stage areas really should wear a high quality mask, but at least wear some kind of mask to limit the spread of the virus.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Where to Satisfy a Craving for Mexican Food in New Orleans

For all its cuisines, Mexican isn’t one that typically comes to mind when considering New Orleans food as a whole. But even here, there’s a plethora of options to satisfy a craving for what could be considered the perfect food: It’s textural (tender meats, crispy tortillas, juicy pico de gallo, crunchy lettuce, creamy guacamole), balanced (savory herbs, smoky chipotle, fresh citrus, spicy peppers, sweet cinnamon), and deeply flavorful, the result of simmering, steaming, and open-flame cooking.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Nola Braider#Baldwin Company
WDBO

Essence CEO Wanga: Festival is 'never leaving' New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Essence's chief executive officer said she's been asked multiple times whether the Essence Festival of Culture is staying in New Orleans. On Thursday, Caroline Wanga ended any speculation, making the answer to that question very clear. “The Essence Festival of Culture is never...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

“Art for All,” Free Admission to New Orleans Museums & Cultural Institutions

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – With summer in full swing, The Helis Foundation reminds Louisiana residents that they receive FREE admission on select days during the week to some of New Orleans’ most beloved cultural institutions. The “Art for All” program, underwritten by The Helis Foundation, includes an array of arts initiatives, including multiple public outdoor artworks for all to enjoy year-round.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NOLA.com

2022 Essence Festival COVID vaccine mandate surprises some fans

After a difficult year as a school counselor in Houston, Kim Dunn was looking forward to spending a fun weekend with a colleague at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture. “This past school year has been really hard, dealing with kids and their mental health,” she said. “I just wanted to let my hair down, sing some songs and have a break.”
brproud.com

Who qualifies for special education? La. social services group has answers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Who qualifies for special education in Louisiana? One social services organization is helping families answer that question. Families Helping Families of Greater New Orleans and Louisiana Parent Training and Information Center will hold a series of free webinars that focus on special learning needs. The first part of the webinar will discuss special education and young students along with the transition to school services.
LOUISIANA STATE
myneworleans.com

A Wish Come True

Walking slowly through the crowded French Quarter, a figure steps lightly on the pavement, tracing the tips of her fingers along the walls of the buildings she passes and taking in the sights, sounds and smells of the city. Having never been to New Orleans, these should be brand new to her, however, as her senses process the bustling action around her, she feels a growing connection and familiarity—maybe not with each of the individuals scurrying about, but to the invisible spirits that she feels, that she knows, are watching.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

FOX 8 bids farewell to Kim Holden

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thoughtful, kind, dependable, wise, loyal, dedicated, mentor, friend: all of these are words used to describe Kim Holden by her colleagues who have worked alongside her for years. After 34 years at FOX 8, Kim has decided to retire. Kim is a Louisiana girl through and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy