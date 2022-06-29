ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Denzel Curry Perform On NPR's 'Tiny Desk'

By Marc Griffin
 3 days ago

Denzel Curry delivered a performance of tracks from his latest project, Melt My Eyez Meet Your Future, on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert for their Black Music Month showcase.

After returning to their original D.C. office from a two-year Covid-hiatus, NPR enlisted the Florida rapper as the next artist for their Black Music Month showcase. Performing album cuts such as “Melt Session #1,” “Walkin,” and “Troubles,” Curry was joined by his friend and DJ, DJ POSHtronaut, and the Cold-Blooded Soul Band, bringing another element to the rapper’s charismatic creations.

Along with his album cuts, Denzel Curry also performed fan favorites such as “Ricky,” “DIET_,” and “Clout Cobain.” Blazing through his set with dynamic delivery and an infectious passion, Curry conveyed his signature style in front the Tiny Desk audience.

“Take a ride on my train of thought/ fundamentals what I bought,” the Florida rapper spit with a look of concentration. “Penniless, I await the emptiness enlightened/ Twenty-six years on Earth, my soul fighting/ Habits that ain’t happen, my body has took a liken/ To my lifestyle, battling stress the size of Goliath”

In the month of June, NPR celebrates Black music’s global influence and spotlights various domestic and international artists of diverse sounds between genres and generations. Watch Denzel Curry’s Tiny Desk Concert performance above.

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

