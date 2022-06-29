ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA World Reacts To Brian Windhorst Blockbuster Trade Rumor

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brian Windhorst put out a pretty massive trade rumor on Wednesday morning. He was speaking on ESPN's Get Up and thinks that a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook swap is something that...

thespun.com

Comments / 18

Guest
2d ago

This trade will never happen.. Kyrie is a black cloud for any team that takes him. He quit on Boston now pretty much quit on Brooklyn. Why would you want a team killing cancer like that.

Reply(2)
2
Luke Schmitz
3d ago

I like Wimdhorst as an analyst, but he looks more and more like Jabba the Hutt every time I see him.

Reply(2)
4
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Kyrie Irving
ClutchPoints

Experts believe WNBA star Brittney Griner will be found guilty in Russia after ‘show trial’

After months of detainment in Russia, Brittney Griner is finally going to receive a trial Friday. Experts of Russian law told T.J. Quinn of ESPN that the situation is very bleak and that the WNBA star will almost certainly be found guilty. William Pomeranz, the acting director of the Wilson Center’s Kennan Institute, explained how […] The post Experts believe WNBA star Brittney Griner will be found guilty in Russia after ‘show trial’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Kevin Durant Rumored To Have 2 Preferred Trade Destinations

In a sudden and surprising turn of events, Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. And it looks like he already knows where he wants to go. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, two teams have been mentioned most frequently as KD's preferred landing spots. Those two teams are the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#Nba World Reacts#Espn
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Have The Package To Land Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving, NBA World Would Be Shocked By Brian Windhorst Reporting On Latest Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers have been given a massive lifeline in the 2022 offseason. After missing the Playoffs in embarrassing fashion last season, the Lakers might be in a position where they have no assets on the team to improve but they can still manage to pull off some serious business due to unfortunate situations around the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb

Not a day goes by when the basketball world doesn’t think about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. It’s now been over two years since his tragic passing and even his ex-teammates still have him on their minds each and every day. Just ask Lamar Odom. The ex-big man revealed to TMZ Sports that he […] The post Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Report: Potential Kevin Durant Trade Suitor Has Been Identified

Before Kyrie Irving decided to exercise his 2022-23 player option, the entire NBA considered the alluring scenario of Kevin Durant seeking a trade. Had Irving left the Brooklyn Nets, there's a chance Durant may have also wanted to exit. If the two-time NBA Finals MVP requested a trade, suitors would have lined up for an opportunity to acquire the 33-year-old superstar.
BROOKLYN, NY
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Says 1 NBA Star Is Playing The Wrong Sport

Anthony Edwards' talent isn't contained to the basketball court. The Minnesota Timberwolves star posted a video where he shows off his strong arm and pass-catching skills on the gridiron. Edwards earned praise from NFL icon Tom Brady, who encouraged the 20-year-old to reconsider his calling. "Ant I know the money...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
559K+
Followers
66K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy