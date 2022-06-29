See Ole Miss baseball bus overwhelmed by confetti during NCAA CWS championship parade

The Ole Miss baseball team held a parade on Wednesday in Oxford to celebrate winning the 2022 NCAA College World Series.

Ole Miss baseball players rode a double-decker bus through town.

At one part of the parade, confetti canons douse the bus. The confetti was red and blue in color.

Ole Miss tweeted a video of the confetti that said, "Raining red and blue." The tweet included red and blue heart emojis.

To go with a photo of the bus amidst the confetti, Ole Miss tweeted, "Nowhere knows how to throw a party quite like Oxford."

A third tweet compared the atmosphere to a snow globe.

Ole Miss baseball finished the season 42-23 overall on the way to capturing the program's first NCAA national championship.

Here's more Ole Miss baseball news:

Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma in two games during the best-of-three College World Series Finals. Ole Miss defeated the OU Sooners 4-2 in Sunday's clinching game.

