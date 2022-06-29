ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Niagara Falls resident facing narcotic charges

By Riley Fay
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man charged with three counts of criminal sale of controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the Office of the Niagara Falls Mayor. Mark Smith was charged after a month-long joint investigation with the Niagara Falls Police Department and the United States Drug […]

