On Friday evening, Marcia Morgan accepted the Democratic nomination to run for North Carolina Senate District 7. Morgan served in the U.S. Army for 25 years, retiring with the rank of Colonel before returning to work for the Pentagon as a contractor. She previously ran for the North Carolina House in District 19, challenging State Representative Ted Davis in 2018 and Representative Charlie Miller in 2020.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO