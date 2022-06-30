ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

6-30-22 fdl intersection closed

 3 days ago

A Fond du Lac intersection will be closed Thursday...

radioplusinfo.com

7-1-22 fdl weekly construction update

Military Road from Western Avenue to Superior Street – WI DOT Northeast Region. Stage 1: Weather pending, the end of the day on Friday, July 8th Military and Western intersection will be open to traffic as a three-way stop condition. Military Road to the south remains closed. Stage 2:...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Update: I-43 lanes reopen after Manitowoc Co. crash

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on I-43 have reopened following a Saturday afternoon crash. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all north and southbound lanes on I-43 in Manitowoc County are once again open for travel. Original Story: Crash closes lanes on I-43 in Manitowoc Co.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gas leak in Neenah removes residents from their homes early Friday

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas leak in the City of Neenah evacuated around 24 individuals from a neighborhood on Friday morning. According to a release, around 9:30 a.m., the Neenah-Menasha Fire and Rescue was sent to the 1300 Block of Breezewood Lane for a report of a gas leak.
NEENAH, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

7/2/22 Three Vehicle Accident In Winnebago County

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 21 and O’Reilly Road in Winnebago County involving two vehicles and a semi-truck Friday afternoon. Sheriff’s officials say it happened just after noon. An eastbound vehicle on State Highway 21 was stopping to make a left-hand turn into a driveway. The driver of a semi trailing that vehicle went to get something in the cab of the truck and rear-ended the vehicle pushing it into the westbound lane where it was struck by another vehicle. The semi then hit both of those vehicles. Oshkosh Fire Department personnel took two people to local hospitals with minor injuries.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Semi-truck carrying beer overturns at Appleton intersection

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi-trailer carrying beer overturned at the intersection of Northland Ave. and Conkey St. in Appleton Saturday morning. The liquid cargo is leaking. Police tell Action 2 News that the driver received minor injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital. The scene...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neighbor calls in Two Rivers garage fire, estimated $10k in damages

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Rivers Fire Department is investigating a garage fire that happened Thursday around 4 p.m. According to a release, the department was dispatched at 4:08 p.m. for a garage fire with smoke and flames visible on 19th Street in Two Rivers. They saw heavy smoke coming from the detached garage and a significant fire inside.
TWO RIVERS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Baird Street reopens after Green Bay SWAT responds to disturbance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department reopened a residential street shortly before 2 P.M. -- about three hours after the SWAT team responded to a domestic disturbance Friday morning. Police say a family was worried about a man in the house on the 800-block of S....
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-1-22 mayville business unveils renovated store under main street makeover

A Mayville business has unveiled their renovated store following the completion of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s seventh annual Main Street Makeover contest. Fred’s Beds has been working with the staffs at Wisconsin Main Street and Milwaukee-based Retailworks, Inc. since January on interior and exterior improvements thanks to a $10,000 grant from WEDC’s Main Street Makeover program. Interior improvements include new windows, lighting, counter, repainted walls and new decorations. Outside, there’s a new storefront with new planters, a new awning and signage. “Having the renewed look and cleaning up the building, which was always our intention, shows that we’re investing in the downtown,” said Jeff. “It’s important to us that the downtown has good-looking buildings, and I think it sets a good example for other businesses and people in the community. Maybe seeing this happen will make them more interested in doing something similar.” Freds Beds was eligible for the makeover as a business in one of Wisconsin’s 34 Main Street communities. The Andeses applied in 2021 as well but their store, then operating on a part-time, appointment-only basis while the couple both worked full-time jobs, came up short in the competition. Expanded hours and the Andeses’ greater commitment to the business allowed Freds Beds to win the $10,000 award this year.
MAYVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-41 northbound near Oshkosh

FRIDAY 7/1/2022 – 11:33 a.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that occurred on I-41 near Oshkosh around 11 a.m. According to officials, all lanes are now open after the crash has been cleared. Original Story: Lanes closed on I-41 northbound near...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Large police presence near Washington Street in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is being seen near Washington Street and Walnut Street in the City of Green Bay. Local 5 News has a crew on scene and will update this when more information is made available. Until then, it is best to avoid...
GREEN BAY, WI
nbc15.com

Columbia Co. wholesaler loses license over odometer tampering

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Columbia Co. automotive wholesaler lost its license after allegedly rolling back the odometers on vehicles it purchased, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported Friday. The Arlington-based company, Motorworks LLC, had its license revoked on May 11, the WisDOT explained; however, the agency waited until the...
ARLINGTON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police surround Baird Street home

It has been a journey for 15 local scouts who were on the Amtrak train that derailed in a crash Monday. Here are extended interviews with the boys. The county saw an increase in overdose deaths and had limited places to store bodies. Updated: 20 minutes ago. Why the county...
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-1-22 at&t grant: reach a child

The Fond du Lac Police Department received 31 first responder bags to help children deal with crisis situations as part of the REACH-A-Child™ program, thanks to a $7,500 grant from the AT&T Foundation. The program provides local sheriffs, police, EMTs and fire departments with First Responder REACH BAGs that contain a variety of children’s books that are given to children at the scene of an accident, house fire or other emergency. The goal is to redirect the children’s attention from the crisis at hand, allowing them to experience an educational escape from their fears. The Fond du Lac Police Department also received extra new children’s books to help replenish REACH BAGs and to support upcoming community events hosted by the Police Department.
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-1-22 holiday traffic safety

Area law enforcement will be out in force this Independence Day Holiday weekend. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s sergeant Brennan Wagner says motorists need to pay attention to the road and keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. “We will be out, the state patrol will be out. We also have some scheduled federal grant time (enforcement campaigns) around the travel weekend starting July first,” Wagner told WFDL news.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac officer injured while arresting convicted felon

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac officer was injured while trying to take a convicted felon into custody on Friday. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, just before 6:30 p.m., officers were in the 100 block of Forest Avenue to arrest a 20-year-old Fond du Lac man who had a felony warrant.
FOND DU LAC, WI

