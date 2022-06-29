ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

6-30-22 court: boy accused in mall shooting should be tried as adult

radioplusinfo.com
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled a boy accused of shooting and wounding eight people at a suburban Milwaukee mall in...

www.radioplusinfo.com

radioplusinfo.com

7-2-22 fdl police officer injured while making arrest

A Fond du Lac police officer was injured while taking a Fond du Lac man wanted on a felony warrant into custody. Shortly before 6:30pm Friday officers were in the 100 block of Forest Avenue looking to arrest the man when a short foot chase ensued. A Fond du Lac police officer received a shoulder injury when he tackled the subject to the ground. The officer was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he was treated and released. The officer is a ten year veteran of the Police Department. A loaded handgun was found on the subject during the arrest. The 20-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Resisting, Felony Bail Jumping, Felony Probation and Parole Warrant, and was held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-1-22 at&t grant: reach a child

The Fond du Lac Police Department received 31 first responder bags to help children deal with crisis situations as part of the REACH-A-Child™ program, thanks to a $7,500 grant from the AT&T Foundation. The program provides local sheriffs, police, EMTs and fire departments with First Responder REACH BAGs that contain a variety of children’s books that are given to children at the scene of an accident, house fire or other emergency. The goal is to redirect the children’s attention from the crisis at hand, allowing them to experience an educational escape from their fears. The Fond du Lac Police Department also received extra new children’s books to help replenish REACH BAGs and to support upcoming community events hosted by the Police Department.
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-1-22 fdl weekly construction update

Military Road from Western Avenue to Superior Street – WI DOT Northeast Region. Stage 1: Weather pending, the end of the day on Friday, July 8th Military and Western intersection will be open to traffic as a three-way stop condition. Military Road to the south remains closed. Stage 2:...
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-1-22 mayville business unveils renovated store under main street makeover

A Mayville business has unveiled their renovated store following the completion of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s seventh annual Main Street Makeover contest. Fred’s Beds has been working with the staffs at Wisconsin Main Street and Milwaukee-based Retailworks, Inc. since January on interior and exterior improvements thanks to a $10,000 grant from WEDC’s Main Street Makeover program. Interior improvements include new windows, lighting, counter, repainted walls and new decorations. Outside, there’s a new storefront with new planters, a new awning and signage. “Having the renewed look and cleaning up the building, which was always our intention, shows that we’re investing in the downtown,” said Jeff. “It’s important to us that the downtown has good-looking buildings, and I think it sets a good example for other businesses and people in the community. Maybe seeing this happen will make them more interested in doing something similar.” Freds Beds was eligible for the makeover as a business in one of Wisconsin’s 34 Main Street communities. The Andeses applied in 2021 as well but their store, then operating on a part-time, appointment-only basis while the couple both worked full-time jobs, came up short in the competition. Expanded hours and the Andeses’ greater commitment to the business allowed Freds Beds to win the $10,000 award this year.
MAYVILLE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-1-22 holiday traffic safety

Area law enforcement will be out in force this Independence Day Holiday weekend. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s sergeant Brennan Wagner says motorists need to pay attention to the road and keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. “We will be out, the state patrol will be out. We also have some scheduled federal grant time (enforcement campaigns) around the travel weekend starting July first,” Wagner told WFDL news.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

2022 Local Fireworks Times

Campbellsport will celebrate Independence Day with the Fireman’s Picnic activities July 2-4. The weekend begins with a fish fry from 3 to 8 p.m. July 2. July 3 highlights include water fights and live music with the fireworks display at dusk. The annual car show will be July 4. There will be a parade at noon and live music 1 to 5 p.m. Available all weekend will be carnival rides, food and beverages. campbellsportfire.com.
FOND DU LAC, WI

