ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

6-30-22 wisconsin court: conservative holdover can stay on dnr board

radioplusinfo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court has ruled that a conservative member of the Department of Natural Resources policy board can stay on the...

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's conservative high court hands GOP another weapon

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's conservative-controlled Supreme Court handed Republicans their newest weapon to weaken any Democratic governors in the battleground state, ruling this week that political appointees don't have to leave their posts until the Senate confirms their successor.The court's decision — in the case of a conservative who refused to step down from an environmental policy board for more than a year after his term expired — marks another loss for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as he faces reelection in November. Republicans have worked to reduce Evers' powers since even before he took office and have refused to confirm...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
thecentersquare.com

Supreme Court rules against Evers’ DNR Board lawsuit

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor is going to have to find a new way, or a new person, to change the make-up of the state’s Department of Natural Resources Board. The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled against a lawsuit from the governor to force Frederick...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Dnr Board#Democratic#Gop#Republican
The Independent

Trump-backed candidate who called Roe v Wade ruling a ‘victory for white life’ wins Illinois primary

A right-wing freshman congresswoman who called the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v Wade victory for “white life” beat her more established opponent in the Republican primary for Illinois’ 15th district. Representative Mary Miller, who was elected in 2020, defeated representative Rodney Davis in a member-on-member primary after redistricting by Democrats in the state legislature led to the two facing off. Ms Miller ran an ad that painted Mr Davis as a Republican in Name Only--known as a RINO--and in an advertisement hit him for supporting so-called “red flag” gun laws which allow for authorities to obtain court orders...
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney is 28 POINTS behind her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman: 70% of Republican Rep's party's voters in Wyoming view her unfavorably as she faces an uphill battle to keep her seat

Another congressional term for Liz Cheney is looking less and less likely as Republicans in her home state of Wyoming continue to turn on her after she voted to impeach Donald Trump and joined the Democrat-led select committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack. Just 28 percent of Wyoming Republican...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
Daily Mail

Voters in seven states take to the polls for primaries: A pro-abortion Republican, Trump endorsements, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert appear on ballots tonight

Voters in seven states are taking to the polls Tuesday in races that will test Trump-backed candidates, a pro-abortion Republican and the popularity of New York's new Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Supreme Court's overturning Roe v. Wade will add a new element to Tuesday's races, playing out across New York,...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy