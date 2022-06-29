End of watch: California K9 ‘Max’ laid to rest in Kansas

RUSSELL ( KSNT ) – A police dog from California with seven years of experience in law enforcement was laid to rest in Russell, Kansas.

Max. (Photo Courtesy/Russell Police Department)

The Russell Police Department and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office had the “distinct honor” of escorting the retired K9 known as Max for his last ride on June 29. With his health failing, the decision was made to have Max euthanized.

Max came to Kansas after previously serving with the Oceanside, California Police Department for seven years. When he entered retirement, he was adopted by Josh and Sydnie Nickerson in Russell.

We have no doubt Max was as good a police K9 as he was a pet to Josh and Sydnie. We extend them our sympathy as losing pets is never easy. Rest easy, big fella. Russell Police Department

K9 police dogs usually work for ten years before eventually retiring, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Retired K9s usually spend the rest of their lives with the handler they worked with on the force.

