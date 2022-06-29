ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair Shores, MI

Woman blows through stop sign, rolls down embankment to freeway ramp in St. Clair Shores

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

ST. CLAIR SHORES (WWJ) – A woman is recovering after she rolled her car onto a busy Metro Detroit freeway ramp Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan State Police say the woman was exiting westbound I-94 to 11 Mile Road in St. Clair Shores around 3:30 p.m. when she couldn’t come to a stop at the stop sign.

The 66-year-old Roseville woman went through the stop sign and swerved around traffic on 11 Mile, before she rolled down the embankment and wound up on the ramp from eastbound I-94 to westbound I-696.

MSP officials say she hit several large trees along the embankment, causing them to fall into the right lane of the ramp.

The woman’s vehicle was also blocking the ramp, leaving it closed for around an hour. Authorities did not say what type of vehicle she was driving.

Officials say the woman was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Authorities have not said what may have caused the woman to be unable to stop at the stop sign.

Beck
