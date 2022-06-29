Darrell De Vries

The summer squads at Twin Cedars will be playing two rather important games today. The class 1A #7 softball squad will take on Pella Christian today in its final regular season game. The Sabers already know their road to Fort Dodge so this game really does not matter in seeding and who they will play. However Coach Zack Dunkin tells KNIA/KRLS Sports today gives his team another chance to be tournament ready when they start regional play next week. For the baseball Sabers, the district road begins tonight in Moravia against a team the Sabers are very familiar with. Twin Cedars played Southeast Warren earlier this week and lost 16-6. Neither team showed their number one or number two pitcher, so Coach Mark Schroeder hopes for a different outcome. He tells KNIA/KRLS sports that many in the district are overlooking Twin Cedars, and he wants his guys to play with that chip on their shoulder.

MORAVIA, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO