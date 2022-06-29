ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leighton, IA

Darrell De Vries

By Spencer Dirks
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Private funeral services for Darrell De Vries,...

www.kniakrls.com

kniakrls.com

Daniel Vander Voort

Visitation for Daniel Vander Voort, age 84, of Pella, will begin at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, July 5, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home, with family present from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 6, at the Third Church.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Russell Sparks

Funeral services for 88 year old, Russell Sparks, will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Gateway Church of the Nazarene in Oskaloosa with Reverends Dan Arnold and Darren Melton officiating. Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation with the family present will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the Gateway Church of the Nazarene from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11:00. Memorials may be made to Oskaloosa Church of the Nazarene.
OSKALOOSA, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Softball Breezes By Mount Ayr

The Class 1A #7 Twin Cedars Softball Squad got back on track with an 11-0 win over Mount Ayr on Thursday night. The Sabers had run tallies in the 2nd and 3rd, and erupted for nine in the 4th inning. Broke Roby did the damage in the 4th with a bases clearing double. Also getting RBIs were Jillian French, Cristen and Chloe Durian. Grace Bailey and Ali Mockenhaupt combined on a three hit shutout. Twin Cedars is off until Saturday morning when the Sabers travel to Pella Christian.
MOUNT AYR, IA
kniakrls.com

Fourth of July Closures in Knoxville

City of Knoxville and Marion County offices will be closed on Monday for the Fourth of July holiday. Knoxville City Hall, Knoxville Public Library, and Knoxville Recreation Center will be closed to the public, and the Marion County Courthouse will be closed as well. All trash pick-up in Knoxville will run on schedule.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Crossroads of Pella Hires New Associate Director

Crossroads of Pella has announced the hiring of a new Associate Director. Chris Allen is currently the Pastor of Grace Fellowship in Pella and says he is excited to broaden his ministry to the larger community. Crossroads of Pella Executive Director Jim Hibma says Allen will help meet the growing needs of the community and Crossroads’ clientele by developing new programming and adding counseling clients. Additionally, Allen will support administration, social media expansion, and fundraising efforts. Chris is pursuing a Master’s in Social Work to broaden his understanding of meeting the needs of people and the community as well. His projected start date is August 1.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Rollover Accident

A one-car rollover accident occurred on Thursday evening in the 1700 block of Newbold Drive. Five juveniles were in the vehicle. One was airlifted to Mercy Hospital, and two were transported to Knoxville Hospitals and Clinics with apparent non-life-threatening injuries. Two other juveniles in the vehicle refused medical treatment. The Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Rural Fire Department, Marion County Sheriffs’ Department, and Mercy Two were all on the scene.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Ag in the City Returned to Pella Thursday

Agriculture took over Central Park in Pella Thursday with Ag in the City, highlighting the industry with a variety of activities and displays throughout the downtown. On the Tulip Toren stage, the chicken pageant kicked off entertainment, followed by the Lil’ Miss Firecracker and Mr. America contest. This year’s winners were Waylon McGuire and Evelyn DeHaan.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

City of Pella Fireworks Ordinance Reminder

City of Pella residents are reminded that use of consumer or display fireworks in the corporate limits is prohibited, unless paired with a special event permit approved by the Pella City Council. Those who illegally use fireworks in Pella are subject to a fine. The sale of fireworks in permanent structures is allowed between June 1st and July 8th or June 13th and July 8th in temporary tents. However, only operations licensed by the State Fire Marshal’s Office are allowed to sell in the community.
PELLA, IA
#Evergreen Cemetery
kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: Spirit of America 5; Captain Paul Haase

A local police officer served overseas in the military police. In the fifth part of a five part series on the Spirit of America. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Captain Paul Haase with the Pella Police Department. Podcast: Play in new window...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Mistakes And Missed Opportunities Cost Knoxville Softball At Chariton

Errors and mistakes reared their ugly head for the class 4A Knoxville Softball Squad on Friday night against Chariton as the Panthers dropped a 2-1 decision to the Chargers thus allowing Chariton and Davis County to share the South Central Conference title, and eliminating the Panthers from consideration. Chariton struck first in the 4th inning, but Ashlyn Finarty tied it on a solo home run. But the lead was short-lived as Chariton tallied another run in the bottom of the 6th, and kept the Panthers off the board in the 7th. Jadyn Streigle took the loss going 5 2/3 innings. Knoxville finishes the regular season 17-8 and 7-4 in the South Central Conference. The Panthers will have eight days off before playing in a class 4A regional semi-finals against either Mt. Pleasant or Fairfield next Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Man Takes His Own Life at Lake Red Rock

Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Medical Examiner, and possibly other agencies were called to the Whitebreast Boat Ramp on the southern shore of Lake Red Rock at approximately 10:20 this morning to a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Authorities tell KNIA/KRLS News a man took his own life. No additional information has been released.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Softball Falls to Clarke and Baseball Falls to Chariton

The Pleasantville softball team fell to Clarke 11-1 in five innings Wednesday night. The Trojans fall to 12-15 overall and will be in action tonight when they host Interstate 35 at 7:00 pm. The Pleasantville baseball team fell to Chariton 21-7 Wednesday night. The Trojans fall to 12-16 overall. Pleasantville...
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Harvey Man Facing Felony Charges

On June 14, Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives met with the Ottumwa Police Department in regards to a handgun located in their jurisdiction. Officers went to the 100 block of Cinder Avenue, where they spoke with 50-year-old Shawn Duane Gerdom of Harvey. Gordon told officers he had purchased a Chevy Silverado in May and a handgun was a part of the transaction. The truck showed up as stolen from Keokuk County. After running a check on Gerdom, officers found he had a conviction for domestic abuse assault. Gerdom was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm or Weapon by a Domestic Abuse Offender, a Class D Felony.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella City Council Approves Transfer of Pella Ambulance

The Pella City Council approved the final resolutions needed to transfer the non-profit Pella Community Ambulance into a city-run service at a special meeting Wednesday. The council approved the final transfer agreement, service fees, and an offer of employment to current Pella Community Ambulance staff. The service is expected to run as it does now until the end of the year, before new agreements will be drafted with area townships and communities relying on the service outside of the Pella city limits.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Public Library Summer Reading Program Coming Close to the End

The Knoxville Public Library Summer Reading Program is coming to a close in July. Knoxville Public Library Youth Services Librarian Holly Shelford spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the program and to tell kids they still have some time before reading logs are due. “We are super excited about how the...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Softball Falls To Albia, Looks To Close The Season With Momentum This Week

The class 1A #7 Twin Cedars softball Squad fell to Albia on Wednesday night 5-0. The Lady Dees plated two runs in the 1st and held control the rest of the game. The Sabers could only manage five hits on the night. Rylee Dunkin was a bright spot getting a single and a stolen base and Cristen Durian had a double. Grace Bailey took the loss giving up three runs. Twin Cedars has two more regular season games left tomorrow the Sabers host Mount Ayr and Saturday morning they take on Pella Christian.
ALBIA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Begins Postseason Action Today Against Albia

The journey to the Class 2A State Tournament in Carroll begins today for the Pella Christian baseball team, as they travel to Indian Hills Community College in Centerville to take on Albia. The opening round district game between the Eagles and Blue Demons is the second meeting between the two...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Diamond Clubs Play Important Games Today

The summer squads at Twin Cedars will be playing two rather important games today. The class 1A #7 softball squad will take on Pella Christian today in its final regular season game. The Sabers already know their road to Fort Dodge so this game really does not matter in seeding and who they will play. However Coach Zack Dunkin tells KNIA/KRLS Sports today gives his team another chance to be tournament ready when they start regional play next week. For the baseball Sabers, the district road begins tonight in Moravia against a team the Sabers are very familiar with. Twin Cedars played Southeast Warren earlier this week and lost 16-6. Neither team showed their number one or number two pitcher, so Coach Mark Schroeder hopes for a different outcome. He tells KNIA/KRLS sports that many in the district are overlooking Twin Cedars, and he wants his guys to play with that chip on their shoulder.
MORAVIA, IA
kniakrls.com

Altoona Man Charged With Attempted Murder and Kidnapping

An Altoona man arrested in Melcher-Dallas on June 20 has had his charges modified. . Fifty-three-year-old Gary Oneal Elmore of Altoona, was initially charged with Burglary First Degree, a Class B Felony, Kidnapping Third Degree, a Class C Felony, Going Armed with Intent, a Class D Felony, Dominion/Control of a Firearm or Weapon by a Domestic Abuse Offender, a Class D Felony, Harassment First Degree and Aggravated Misdemeanor, and two counts of Child Endangerment and Aggravated Misdemeanor.
ALTOONA, IA
kniakrls.com

Warriors, Indians split softball doubleheader

The Indianola and Norwalk softball teams split a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader Wednesday night in a battle of highly-rated Class 4A rivals. The seventh-ranked Indians won the first game 4-1 behind Izzie Benge’s complete game in the pitching circle while the fourth-ranked Warriors overcame an early 2-0 deficit to win the night cap 5-2 as Olivia Dougherty pitched all seven innings with eight strikeouts.
INDIANOLA, IA

