ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

As costs soar, what are Rhode Islanders cutting back on?

By Sarah Guernelli
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENu95_0gQDbzV600

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Whether it’s heading to the grocery store or filling up the gas tank, there’s no denying that it’s getting expensive to be a person.

A new poll released this week by The Boston Globe and Suffolk University showed that as inflation hits a 40-year high, cost of living is top of mind for Rhode Islanders this election cycle. Of the 800 likely voters who took part in the survey, almost one out of three said it’s the most important issue to them.

The poll revealed that many have had to pull back on spending, especially when it comes to certain items or services.

Of those polled, 66% said they’re spending less on clothes, 63% said they’re going out to eat less, and 60% said they’re driving less.

The decision to try to save money at the pump comes as the average cost of gas hovers just below $5 per gallon .

RELATED: Military members, veterans can get free gas Friday at this RI station

More than 52% of respondents have changed their spending habits when it comes to groceries, the poll showed, while 52% also said they’ve postponed or canceled vacation plans.

The margin of error for the poll was plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

RELATED: Here’s how to make the most out of every single meal

Last month, a poll conducted by WPRI 12 and RWU also showed that cost of living is the top concern for about a third of Rhode Islanders .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC6.com

Rhode Islanders overcharged up to $2.2M by National Grid over 8 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A National Grid investigation found that the utility company overcharged Rhode Islanders by up to $2.2 million over an eight-year span. The Providence Journal reports that National Grid employees purposefully misfiled invoices so they could get the most amount of money in incentive payments from the state.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

FEMA to reimburse RI $3M for temporary hospitals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reimburse R.I. more than $3 million for temporary hospital facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $3,076,350 Public Assistance grant will go to the Department of Administration for contracting to set up and operate three alternative hospital sites totaling almost 1,400 hospital beds that provided […]
CRANSTON, RI
independentri.com

Local state reps leave their mark as General Assembly wraps session

Newly passed state laws from local legislators aim to help children, expecting mothers and the environment, improve social services and limit how young someone can be to buy a gun. The General Assembly wrapped up its session last week, and the flurry of bills is set to become law –...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Islanders#The Boston Globe#Suffolk University#Rwu#Nexstar Media Inc
electrek.co

Rhode Island sets fastest timeline of any US state to reach 100% renewable electricity [update]

Rhode Island has passed a law requiring all of the state’s electricity to be offset by renewable energy by 2033 – the fastest timeline of any state in the US. July 1 update: Governor Daniel McKee (D-RI) has now signed historic legislation into law that will require all of the state’s electricity to be offset by renewable energy by 2033. It’s the most aggressive renewable energy standard among any US state.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
fallriverreporter.com

Over 500,000 Massachusetts children to receive Pandemic EBT benefits this summer

BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced that Massachusetts has received federal approval to continue providing Pandemic EBT food benefits to households through summer 2022. P-EBT is a child nutrition program created during the public health emergency to promote increased food security for students and children who missed school or could not attend childcare due to COVID-19. Summer P-EBT benefits are estimated to provide continued food assistance for the families of approximately 400,000 school-age children, as well as 109,000 children under age six in households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. This additional support will bring $200 million of federal funds into the Commonwealth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

President of NEA of Rhode Island to retire later this year

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The president of the National Educational Association Rhode Island is stepping down later this year. Lawrence Purtill made the announcement Thursday his last day will be on December 30, 2022. Purtill will have completed 23 years as president of the organization upon his retirement. He...
POLITICS
ABC6.com

FEMA to reimburse Rhode Island more than $3M

PROVIDNCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reimbursing Rhode Island more than $3 million. The reimbursement is for the cost of setting up temporary hospitals facilities during the pandemic, FEMA announced Wednesday. The three sites; the Dunkin Donuts Center, the former Citizens Bank Call Center in...
HEALTH
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy for Under $7 Million in Rhode Island

The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International offer three remarkable properties from across the state -- each between $6 million and $7 million. The properties are located on the coast both on the East and West Bays and exemplify Rhode Island's remarkable coastal living. Take a tour. And, see...
REAL ESTATE
WBEC AM

At What Age in Massachusetts Can You Legally Leave Kids Home Alone?

Growing up in Berkshire County my dad worked the second shift and my mother worked in the school system, so it was on a regular basis that I would get home from school before my parents arrived at the door. My brother is about 8 1/2 years older than me so it was like having a built-in babysitter, for the most part, at our Berkshire County home. However, there were times when he would be tied up with high school, friends, driving, working, etc. and as a result, I would be home alone for about 30 minutes before my mother came through the door. It was around age 10 or 11 that I started staying home alone.
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy