Philadelphia, PA

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Questionable for training camp

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Ellis (pelvis) is making improvement during his rehab but remains questionable for the start of training...

www.cbssports.com

theScore

A.J. Brown reacts to Sanders' remarks: Eagles 'not an All-Star team'

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders stole the headlines Wednesday after saying Philly players feel "unstoppable" and part of "an All-Star team" this year. Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown, the Eagles' biggest addition in the offseason, reacted to Sanders' comments Saturday, pumping the breaks on the remarks. "(Sanders is)...
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: X-rays negative, likely out Sunday

X-rays on Taylor's foot were negative, but manager Dave Roberts said he does not think Taylor will be in the lineup Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor fouled a ball off his foot Saturday and eventually left the game. He has been cleared of a fracture, though Roberts said Taylor is sore, so a day off is likely in the cards. Mookie Betts (ribs) will return Sunday, and while it sounds like Betts will mostly play second base upon his return, he will fill in for Taylor in right field in the series finale.
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Exits with foot contusion

Taylor left Saturday's game against the Padres with a left foot contusion, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Trayce Thompson replaced Taylor in right field after Taylor dove for a ball that went for a Jose Azocar double in the fifth inning. Taylor also appeared to foul a ball off his foot earlier in the contest. This does not sound especially serious, but the 31-year-old has been in a bad way at the dish lately, collecting just one hit in his last 19 at-bats. The Dodgers could use this as an opportunity to rest him for a bit.
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Strikes out 10 in win

Peterson (5-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out 10. Peterson was bumped up to start Friday after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19 injured list, though he was on full rest. The left-hander ended up matching his career high with 10 strikeouts, working around a couple solo homers en route to his fifth win of the season. Peterson has allowed a total of five earned runs in his last three starts with a sparkling 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that span. He told Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News after the game that he will likely go on the paternity list Saturday.
NBC Sports

Flyers keeping 2 coaches, will add 2 more to oversee special teams units

The Flyers are in the process of hiring new assistant coaches to oversee their power play and penalty kill units. Assistant coach Darryl Williams and goaltending coach Kim Dillabaugh will remain on the club's staff under new head coach John Tortorella. Video coach Adam Patterson and assistant video coach Vinny Yula will also be back.
NBC Sports

Sixers interested in reunion with veteran big man: report

While the Sixers pursue P.J. Tucker and keep tabs on Kevin Durant's sudden trade request, they'd also like to add depth to a roster that was severely lacking after last season's James Harden trade. And it sounds like one way they're looking to add talent to the bench is by...
CBS Sports

An ideal fit for Raptors, Otto Porter Jr. leaves Warriors, putting champs in a precarious place

Eleven months ago, Otto Porter Jr. entered free agency as something of a wild card. Every executive in the NBA knew what he could do when healthy, but nobody could count on him being healthy. Due to foot and back injuries, he'd played 28 games in the 2020-21 season, and only half that number in the previous one. If you have already forgotten that he was ever a member of the Orlando Magic, it's because, after they acquired him about 15 months ago, he only appeared in three games for them.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Sent down Saturday

Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. The 26-year-old lost out on regular at-bats over the last week and a half since Ketel Marte has been limited to serving as the designated hitter. Smith should see more playing time in the minors, while Cooper Hummel was recalled to take his place on the active roster.
CBS Sports

Twins' Emilio Pagan: Out of closer role

Pagan will move from the closer role to low-leverage appearances until he gets back on track, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "Yeah, he's going to pitch earlier in the games and potentially when we don't have the lead and things like that," said manager Rocco Baldelli. Pagan had become...
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Robin Lopez: Joins Cavs on one-year deal

Lopez and the Cavaliers agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Lopez appeared in 36 games for the Magic last season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 17.0 minutes per contest. The veteran will provide additional depth in Cleveland's frontcourt for 2022-23 behind starter Jarrett Allen.
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Signs deal with Portland

Payton agreed to a three-year, $28 million contract with the Trail Blazers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Payton played a key defensive role for the Warriors during their championship run last season. The 29-year-old set career highs all across the board, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 17.6 minutes per game. While fantasy expectations shouldn't be too high, Payton is in a great spot to build off his personal-best year next season with the Trail Blazers. He could emerge as the first guard off the bench behind Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons.
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer: Activated from IL

Scherzer (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and start that night against the Reds, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Scherzer will return to the team after being away while nursing an oblique strain that he suffered May 18. He's hoping to toss about 90 pitches over six innings when he returns to the mound Tuesday. The 37-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over eight innings in two rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to the injury, Scherzer had produced a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 49.2 frames in eight starts.
CBS Sports

2022 NBA free agency tracker: Knicks make moves, land Jalen Brunson; Bradley Beal gets supermax deal

NBA free agency is here. As of Thursday evening, teams and players could officially begin negotiating new contracts. However, NBA fans didn't have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
