ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

H-E-B tops giants Amazon, Walmart in eCommerce grocery ratings

By Billy Gates
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgsWx_0gQDbn9c00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Put another notch in H-E-B’s customer service cap.

Dunnhumby, an eCommerce research platform that operates in the grocery retail space, named H-E-B the best grocery provider in the country in its first-ever eCommerce grocery experience rankings.

The Texas-based grocer beat titans of the eCommerce industry Amazon and Walmart by having, “the best emotional connection and online share of wallet, among their customer base, out of all of the retailers in this study,” Dunnhumby’s eCommerce Retailer Preference Index said.

The company’s study lauded H-E-B’s curbside/delivery website and app for their ease of use and reliability when it comes to ordering groceries. H-E-B launched its app right before COVID-19 lockdowns hit in 2019 and had been offering curbside pickup since 2015. The study said H-E-B’s increased commitment to its digital platform was a big reason why it’s at the top of the rankings.

“H-E-B had been strongly developing its digital capabilities and laying the ground at the perfect time before the pandemic’s boost in online grocery,” the study said.

The study said H-E-B increased its digital scores from 2018 the most of any grocery retailer that was included.

The top five eCommerce grocery retailers according to the study are:

  • H-E-B
  • Amazon
  • Amazon Fresh
  • Walmart
  • Sam’s Club
  • Kroger
  • BJ’s
  • Sprouts

The study showed how H-E-B and Amazon compare, and while Amazon has a clear advantage in the volume of products, H-E-B performs much better than Jeff Bezos’ company in ease/reliability and substitutes, the study said. Those two preference drivers are some of the most important in the study’s ranking system.

When broken down into subcategories from ease/reliability, HEB outperforms Amazon in nearly all of them, ranging from convenient time slots and having the correct products to making groceries easy to find and the ability to pay easily.

The study said it gave further preference to retailers who owned its digital assets rather than relying on a third-party service like Instacart or DoorDash to fill its eCommerce orders.

“Moreover, there are several indications that H-E-B is winning with the eCommerce shopper on the omnichannel level,” the study said. “It has the highest share of wallet overall (online and brick-and-mortar) and is by far the leader in emotional connection in this study (one standard deviation above Sam’s Club, its closest competitor).”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

New Food Truck Park in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Finding where your favorite food truck is parked can sometimes turn into a giant scavenger hunt but Fattys Grill of San Angelo may have the solution with the creation of a food truck park to bring together the community. The Food Truck Park, titled, “I Don’t Know, Whatever” (IDK, WTV) was […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Chick-fil-A drive-thru at Sunset Mall

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Chick-Fil-A at Sunset Mall is getting an upgrade in order to better serve their customers with an additional drive-thru. The drive-thru will be operational from 11 AM to 2 PM on the Sunset Drive side of the mall Monday through Saturday. The drive-thru will accept credit/debit cards as well as […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Walmart, Target Pull These Controversial Products from Shelves

A petition has been collecting signatures for over a year to have a certain product pulled from retailers’ shelves. According to Change.org, close to 115,000 signatures have been collected, which pales in comparison to the amount of money the company spends on advertising. This is not the first time...
NFL
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Grocery Store Closings in 2022

As the U.S. dials back from the height of the pandemic, grocery chains continue to confront repercussions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Reuters.com, Corporate.Publix.com, Mashed.com, MacroTrends.net, Google.com, PopSugar.com, and TraderJoes.com.
Vox

Leaked Amazon memo warns the company is running out of people to hire

Amazon is facing a looming crisis: It could run out of people to hire in its US warehouses by 2024, according to leaked Amazon internal research from mid-2021 that Recode reviewed. If that happens, the online retailer’s service quality and growth plans could be at risk, and its e-commerce dominance along with it.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
CBS Boston

Kohl's in talks to sell department store chain to new owner

Kohl's is negotiating with a potential new owner in a proposed $8 billion deal.The Wall Street Journal reports the Franchise Group Inc. holding company that manages several other retail chains, including The Vitamin Shoppe, wants to buy Kohl's for about $60 a share.Kohl's is the largest department store chain in the United States, with more than 1,100 stores and 100,000 employees around the country. There are 25 Kohl's stores in Massachusetts, and 11 in New Hampshire. Kohl's has been under pressure from activist investors to either improve the company's performance and its stock price or sell the company outright, as the chain has faced tough competition from Amazon and big box stores like Walmart and Target. The sale would be subject to approval by both companies' board of directors.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWD

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and RealReal Hit Wall Street

Click here to read the full article. Change is the air on Wall Street.  Most fashion and retail companies took a step back during the pandemic to reset with an eye toward coming out stronger. And now, as chief executive officers try to push their plans through tough economic headwinds, more and more are getting caught up in whirlwinds of one kind or another.  More from WWDPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at AmazonTarget 20th Anniversary Collection: See All the Photos Target Corp.’s stock fell as much as 7.8 percent on Tuesday and closed...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H E B#Ecommerce#Grocer#Food Drink#Club Kroger Bj
TheStreet

Walmart Has a New Way to Take Down Amazon

Being big comes with its own set of problems and few companies are bigger than Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report. The world's largest retailer by revenue, the company employs roughly 2.3 million people worldwide. The retailer has 10,585 stores. Having that many stores and managing that many employees, Walmart is feeling the sting of the labor shortage.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Sam Westreich, PhD

Amazon is Literally Running Out of Workers

Three predictions for how the giant will address worker turnover, when there’s no one left to hire. “If only we could build warehouse workers out of our waste boxes!” Some Amazon exec, probably.Photo by Hello I'm Nik/Unsplash.
Black Enterprise

Amazon, JCPenny, Walmart Cash In On Commercialization Of Juneteenth, But Profits Came At a Cost

Retailers and marketers wasted no time attempting to profit off Juneteenth with a tidal wave of merchandise including ice cream, t-shits and paper plates. Nationwide retail chains including JCPenny, Amazon and Walmart quickly pushed Juneteenth merchandise to make a few dollars off the new federal holiday. However, those same companies dealt with an avalanche of blowback for trying to profit off the holiday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Motley Fool

2 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tech giant Amazon (AMZN 3.15%) has generated a...
STOCKS
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy