Denver, CO

2022 has already had 14 days above 90 degrees

By Travis Michels
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vK01c_0gQDbeD500

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver gets hot in the summer, and it’s already been a toasty start with 14 days above 90 degrees so far in 2022.

We started with our first 90s on May 11. That marks the fifth earliest 90-degree day on record for Denver. Then in the month of June, we’ve had 13 more 90-degree days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R8QmW_0gQDbeD500

More heat is expected as we head into July when the average daily high temperature is about 90 degrees.

Avs celebration parade: What will the weather be?

In recent years, Denver has seen more and more 90-degree days. The last 30 years have had 148% more 90-degree days when compared to the 150-year average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F6R7v_0gQDbeD500

Just last year, Denver had 59 days with a high of 90 degrees or above, putting 2021 with a record fifth-highest amount of 90-degree days.

