ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL inisists on indefinite suspension at Watson hearing

By ROB MAADDI
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8Hwa_0gQDb7MT00
Browns Football Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane)

The NFL and Deshaun Watson’s legal team presented their arguments before a disciplinary officer for a second day Wednesday, with both sides holding firm as the hearing is scheduled to continue in Delaware on Thursday.

The league is insisting on an indefinite suspension and Watson’s side is arguing there’s no basis for a punishment that significant, two people in attendance told The Associated Press. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the hearing isn’t public.

Former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association, is tasked with determining whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.

If either the union or league appeals Robinson’s decision, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee “will issue a written decision that will constitute full, final and complete disposition of the dispute,” per terms of Article 46 in the collective bargaining agreement.

Watson agreed to settle 20 of 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct, but the league is seeking at least a one-year suspension, one of the people told The AP. Watson’s side expects a suspension but wants the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback to play for the Cleveland Browns at some point this season, another person told the AP.

Two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints stemming from the allegations.

Watson has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to clear his name.

This is the first hearing for Robinson, who was the first woman Chief Judge for the District of Delaware. Previously, Goodell had the authority to impose discipline for violations of the personal conduct policy.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Shares Shocking Deshaun Watson Theory

The Cleveland Browns might have to live with the worst decision in recent NFL history. They signed quarterback Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million deal despite his ongoing legal battles due to alleged incidents of sexual misconduct. However, there’s a chance that he might not play the entire 2022...
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing comes to an end

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing in front of former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson came to an end on Thursday, June 30th in Delaware after three days, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport via NFL.com) Fantasy Impact:. According to the report, post-hearing briefs from Watson’s and...
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Attorneys seek Deshaun Watson NFL investigation documents

AUSTIN, Texas --  Attorneys for multiple women suing Deshaun Watson over allegations of sexual misconduct are seeking the documents from the NFL's investigation into the former Houston Texans quarterback. According to the motion filed Friday by the womens attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey, the legal team seeks any...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Report Reveals Timeline For Deshaun Watson Punishment: Fans React

Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing reached its conclusion yesterday. But if you thought that a final decision might be made in the coming days or even within a week, you're sorely mistaken. According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, NFL/NFLPA disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has told both sides to...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Details Day 2 Of The Deshaun Watson Hearing

Deshaun Watson‘s NFL fate is still uncertain as the disciplinary hearing goes to a third day. The newest collective bargaining agreement stipulated that suspensions will be heard by a neutral disciplinary officer. The league will present its case and the player’s side, usually siding with the NFL Players Association,...
NFL
On3.com

Kentucky Assistant K.T. Turner Contract Details Revealed

We do not know a whole lot about K.T. Turner, but now we do know the new UK assistant’s salary. Records obtained by the Courier Journal reveal Turner will make $500,000 in the first season of his three-year contract. That number will increase annually $25,000, which is also the same amount as his Final Four bonus. If the Cats win a National title he’ll make an additional $50,000. Last year Turner made $400,000 as a member of Porter Moser’s Oklahoma staff.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
Yardbarker

The Guardians Should Reconsider Any Amed Rosario Trade

A constant talking point among Guardians fans is what to do with Amed Rosario . There seems to be a general consensus that the shortstop should be traded before the deadline, but that may not be the best decision for the team. I even mocked a trade the Guardians could...
MLB
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
161K+
Followers
113K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy