ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, OK

Supply Chain Issues Impact Local Fourth Of July Firework Shows

By Jordan Tidwell
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E4A5s_0gQDaxlr00

Supply chain issues are causing a headache for cities planning firework shows.

Several shows in the area are having to cancel or postpone because fireworks haven't been delivered.

"That's such a time of community and celebration and everyone looks forward to it every year, kind of kicks off the summer, and now here we are with no fireworks," said Collinsville City Manager Pam Polk.

Polk said this year will look a little different, with the firework show being impacted by supply issues.

She said she heard from the firework supplier Tuesday that the order they made in January still hadn't made it to Oklahoma.

"The fireworks were first held up in a port in China, however they did make it to Los Angeles, and now they are hung up in customs, so she was letting us know they would not be here this weekend," she said.

Other shows are having issues too.

The City of Skiatook shared the show with Exchange Bank had to find a different firework supplier.

In Dewey, they plan to have their scheduled celebration, but no fireworks.

Polk said she never expected supply chain issues to impact the holiday.

"The supply chain issues are real and devastating, there's equipment that we can't get, we've ordered and it's like two years out, so the supply chain issues so the supply chain issues have really become a big deal," she said.

While the celebration this year will look different, Polk is hopeful people show up for the city's parade.

"It is to keep the spirits up, we're celebrating Collinsville, we're celebrating Oklahoma, we're celebrating America, so we want to keep the spirits up and we will do that," she said.

Polk said they hope to postpone the firework show to the end of July.

The parade will start at 9 a-m on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Restaurant Makes DoorDash Top 100 List

A Tulsa restaurant is nationally recognized on DoorDash's list of the Top 100 Most Loved Restaurants in the U.S. Lambrusco'z Deli and Catering Market is the only Oklahoma eatery that made the cut as a top-rated customer favorite. Fewer than one percent of DoorDash restaurants make the list. Lambrusco'z Owner...
TULSA, OK
nomadlawyer.org

Tulsa: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Tulsa, United States

Travel to the city of Tulsa in Oklahoma, U.S., and experience the unique art deco architecture and ambiance. Its art deco landmarks are a testament to the city’s construction boom during the early 20th century. A notable example of an art deco building is the Italianate-style Philbrook Museum of Art. Visitors can visit this museum to enjoy an eclectic collection of art. Whether you enjoy modern art or classical works, Tulsa is a perfect place to spend a few days.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Skiatook, OK
Lifestyle
Collinsville, OK
Government
Collinsville, OK
Lifestyle
City
Skiatook, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
City
Collinsville, OK
Skiatook, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fourth Of July#Firework#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Exchange Bank#Dewey
sapulpatimes.com

This Week in Sapulpa History: The era of “Crystal City of the Southwest” begins

This week in Sapulpa history: the actual start-up date for the Bartlett-Collins (B.C.) Glass plant began on June 28, 1915. “Making of glass in Oklahoma is a new industry in the southwest, but it has come to the state! The big factory of the Bartlett-Collins is now running full blast.” Oklahoma City Times shouted in their headline when B.C. opened.
SAPULPA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Cherokee Nation Calendar of Events for July

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation hosts several events in the month of July, including a fireworks show, a ribbon skirt demonstration, and at-large meetings with Cherokee citizens in New Mexico and Colorado. July 1. Traditional games demonstration. Every Friday this summer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

EMSA Issues 3rd Medical Heat Alert Of 2022

EMSA has issued its third Medical Heat Alert of 2022 on Friday morning after it says medics responded to six heat-related calls in the Tulsa area before 10 p.m. on Thursday. According to EMSA, four of those calls resulted in a patient being transported to the hospital. EMSA says it...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KOCO

Fourth of July fireworks shows, celebrations across Oklahoma

It’s almost the Fourth of July, meaning cities and towns across Oklahoma are ready to celebrate the Red, White and Blue!. Here’s a roundup of fireworks shows and activities you should check out across Oklahoma. Red, White and Boom at Scissortail Park. Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City. 8...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey 4th of July Event to Proceed Without Fireworks

Even without the fireworks this year, the Dewey Civic Association decides to proceed with already planned activities on the 4th of July. There will still be live music by "Let It Ride" starting at 6:00 p.m. There will be free watermelon, food by BobbyQ, and popcorn. The Dewey Duck Derby...
DEWEY, OK
tulsapeople.com

Day trippin': Just southwest of Tulsa lies the charm of Sapulpa

Downtown Sapulpa, Oklahoma, has all the charm of an old small town along with the energy and fresh ideas that come with new entrepreneurs. You will see several references to Sapulpa as a crossroads — there’s even a sign saying so at the intersection of Route 66 and Highway 75. Across the street, you’ll find the Crossroads Market with its selection of local art and other items. The entire downtown corridor is very walkable and full of local businesses ready to surprise you.
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Short-lived victory in 5G pole battle in south Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For a few hours Thursday afternoon, unbridled happiness permeated the air of Walnut Creek. "I didn’t think it would happen this fast but we’re thrilled," said Dr. Shelli Landon. Those massive 5G poles that suddenly cropped up in the neighborhood four months ago...
bartlesvilleradio.com

Freedom Fest 2022 at Sooner Park

The Bartlesville Kiwanis Club is for Freedom Fest 2022 at Sooner Park in Bartlesville in Monday as we celebrate Independence Day. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kiwanis Club President Karen Wilson and Stepanie Lief from DSR gave us the rundown for Monday's event. It all gets started with Sooner Jr Golf opening at 4pm with the food vendors opening up at 5pm.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Bison monument going up at south Tulsa park

TULSA, Okla. — A monument is being built in south Tulsa to honor one of Oklahoma’s most recognizable animals. The Tulsa Herd Grand Monument will honor bison and the successful effort to raise their population in the last century. The monument will be installed at LaFortune Park near...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy