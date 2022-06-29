Supply Chain Issues Impact Local Fourth Of July Firework Shows

Supply chain issues are causing a headache for cities planning firework shows.

Several shows in the area are having to cancel or postpone because fireworks haven't been delivered.

"That's such a time of community and celebration and everyone looks forward to it every year, kind of kicks off the summer, and now here we are with no fireworks," said Collinsville City Manager Pam Polk.

Polk said this year will look a little different, with the firework show being impacted by supply issues.

She said she heard from the firework supplier Tuesday that the order they made in January still hadn't made it to Oklahoma.

"The fireworks were first held up in a port in China, however they did make it to Los Angeles, and now they are hung up in customs, so she was letting us know they would not be here this weekend," she said.

Other shows are having issues too.

The City of Skiatook shared the show with Exchange Bank had to find a different firework supplier.

In Dewey, they plan to have their scheduled celebration, but no fireworks.

Polk said she never expected supply chain issues to impact the holiday.

"The supply chain issues are real and devastating, there's equipment that we can't get, we've ordered and it's like two years out, so the supply chain issues so the supply chain issues have really become a big deal," she said.

While the celebration this year will look different, Polk is hopeful people show up for the city's parade.

"It is to keep the spirits up, we're celebrating Collinsville, we're celebrating Oklahoma, we're celebrating America, so we want to keep the spirits up and we will do that," she said.

Polk said they hope to postpone the firework show to the end of July.

The parade will start at 9 a-m on Saturday.