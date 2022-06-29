ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Stolen Olympic Gold Medal Located

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, Calif. (June 29, 2022,) – The 2020 Olympic Gold Medal belonging to Jordyn Poulter, which was stolen on May 25, 2022, has been located. On May 25, 2022, the Anaheim Police Department Communications Center received a call of a vehicle burglary involving the...

NBPD Says Stay Safe and Celebrate Fourth of July Weekend Responsibly

The Newport Beach Police Department reminds drivers to plan ahead and celebrate the holiday safely and responsibly. This weekend and through Monday, July 4, the Newport Beach Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. In 2020,...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Supervisor Katrina Foley releases statement on Grand Jury report related to homelessness in Orange County

Supervisor Katrina Foley commented on the recently released Grand Jury Report titled “How is Orange County Addressing Homelessness,” after reviewing the investigation and analysis. The official Grand Jury report cites testimony from Supervisor Foley’s hearing on Homelessness on April 20, 2022 (page 11) and data from the Homeless...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County July 4 Celebrations Are Back in Full Swing

Independence Day enlivens the summer with bright fireworks and patriotic colors of red, white and blue. The historical American holiday commemorates the famous date of July 4, 1776, when the Declaration of Independence was ratified, and it is celebrated today with parades, pancakes, fairs and fireworks. Cities throughout Orange County...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Lakewood joins initial group of cities protesting SB 9 housing density law

Lakewood has joined several other cities in jointly filing the first lawsuits against the State of California challenging the constitutionality of the SB 9 housing density law, which takes away traditional zoning authority from local communities, and forces cities to allow multi-family housing in single family residential neighborhoods. Lakewood joined...
LAKEWOOD, CA
localocnews.com

Garden Grove Police Department to host free community event, National Night Out

The community is invited to join the Garden Grove Police Department (GGPD) at the annual National Night Out, a free community-building event featuring family activities, giveaways, live demonstrations, and raffle prizes on Tuesday, August 2, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event will take place in front of Garden Grove Police Headquarters, located at 11301 Acacia Parkway.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

Community Services July Newsletter

In this issue of the Community Services Newsletter, you will find out about the 4th of July Celebration and firework show at Peralta Canyon Park, Anaheim Summer Series events including Concerts in the Canyon at Ronald Reagan Park, Summer Nights Under the Stars at Pearson Park Amphitheatre, and Concerts to the Max at Maxwell park, Summer Public Swim, Camps and Classes, and Oak Canyon Nature Center events.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Fred Swegles Among City’s Honorees for 2021, 2022 Wall of Recognition

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Summer shuttles hit the streets thanks to OCTA

The Orange County Transportation Authority is helping cities throughout Orange County provide popular summer shuttle services as residents and visitors head for outdoor activities. The shuttle services, which are low-cost or free to ride, are primarily funded by OCTA’s Measure M, the local half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Heirloom a Modern Farmhouse — local restaurant spotlight

Heirloom a Modern Farmhouse has been honored by Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris as the Local Restaurant Spotlight for June. Heirloom is a hidden gem where patrons gather for delectable meals, from the carefully curated menu, and join in conversation and community. Co-owner and executive chef, Brianne Clancy, along with her mother Leonora, place an emphasis on providing a world-class dining experience along with the comfort of a family gathering.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Summer of Golf: Shorecliffs Golf Club Nears New Era

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Panoringan: An Email I Nearly Deleted – The Invitation to be a James Beard Awards Judge

Voice of OC’s food columnist — reporting on industry news, current events and trends. Panoringan’s prior work includes writing about food for eight years at the OC Weekly in which she interviewed more than 330 chefs, restauranteurs and industry professionals for her weekly “On the Line” column. She has been recognized by the Orange County Press Club and she also is a recurring guest on AM 830’s SoCal Restaurant Show.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Wednesday, June 29

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

City of Cypress Public Hearing Notices for July 11, 2022

NOTICE OF APPROVAL – Ordinance No. 1195. Notice is hereby given that at its meeting held on May 23, 2022, the Cypress City Council adopted Ordinance No. 1195, entitled “AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CYPRESS, CALIFORNIA, ADDING SECTION 17-75 OF THE CYPRESS MUNICIPAL CODE ESTABLISHING REGULATIONS PROHIBITING THE UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF CATALYTIC CONVERTERS IN THE CITY” by the following votes: Ayes: Marquez, Minikus, Peat, Hertz-Mallari and Morales; Noes: None; Absent: None.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Street sweeping cancelled for week of July 4 holiday

Due to the observation of the Independence Day Holiday on Monday July 4, there will be no residential street sweeping the entire week through Friday July 8, as Costa Mesa Sanitary District also observes this holiday pushing trash collection back one day. This results in residential gutter lines being cluttered...
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Tickets Available to Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Show

The City of Irvine is giving away 1,000 complimentary tickets for the Fourth of July concert and fireworks show at FivePoint Amphitheatre thanks to a generous donation from Live Nation. Tickets to the Pacific Symphony Orchestra’s July 4 Spectacular: The Music of Queen are available on a first-come, first-served basis....
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

OC Job Club Kickoff!

ABOUT ANAHEIM — Anaheim is a full-service city supporting more than 358,000 residents, 20,000 businesses and 25 million annual visitors. The city provides public safety through the Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire & Rescue, water and power service through Anaheim Public Utilities, parks, community centers, family services and libraries through Anaheim Community Services, neighborhood and transportation improvements through Anaheim Public Works and community revitalization through Community & Economic Development. Anaheim is a modern, diverse city with a proud history dating back to its 1857 founding. Anaheim is known worldwide as the home of the Disneyland Resort, including Walt Disney’s original Disneyland Park, as well as Angel Stadium of Anaheim and Angels Baseball, Honda Center and the Anaheim Ducks, and the Anaheim Convention Center, the largest on the West Coast. Anaheim’s thriving visitor industry and business community help support the city’s neighborhoods and make Anaheim a great place to live, work and play. For more, please see www.anaheim.net.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, June 30, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, June 30, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a...
