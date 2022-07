Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For this week’s episode, Patrick speaks with Lomi about the investigation into the deaths of 53 migrants in connection with an abandoned truck in San Antonio. Eleanor Klibanoff talks about the continued fallout in Texas from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. And Abby discusses the latest Texas connections to the Jan. 6 insurrection that have come to light in congressional hearings.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO