DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested a couple June 16 after they were reported for shoplifting and allegedly found to be in possession of cocaine. Police responded to Walmart on Ashford Dunwoody Road in reference to shoplifting. An employee told police the couple had only scanned a few of the items in their cart at the self-checkout before attempting to leave. The doors the couple attempted to exit through were locked, and they then went to the bathrooms.

DUNWOODY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO