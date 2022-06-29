ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

Firework ban impacting firework stands

By Malley Jones
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELM MOTT, Texas (FOX 44) – The 4th of July is less than a week away which would typically mean busy firework stands. But, with many counties restricting the use of fireworks because of drought conditions, that business is gone. The McLennan County judge banned the use and...

Coryell County Issues Disaster Declaration Prohibiting Use of Fireworks

Coryell County has issued a Disaster Declaration prohibiting the use of fireworks in the county, but the sale of fireworks is still allowed, following the Commissioners’ Court meeting Tuesday morning. The disaster declaration only prohibits the use of fireworks, but not the sale. The exception is for public displays...
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
Waco gets medical cannabis pickup site

Austin-based medical cannabis company Texas Original is making it easier for patients to access its products in Waco through a temporary medical cannabis pickup location. The drive-thru pickup will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Fridays, and the exact location will be released to patients once they are approved for a prescription. Texas Original CEO Morris Denton said the Waco drive-thru pickup site was opened in response to growing demand in the Waco area, where Texas Original serves more than 700 patients.
WACO, TX
Catch ‘Fourth on the Brazos’ this Monday!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Brazos Nights and Waco Parks and Recreation have announced the return of the City of Waco’s annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration!. This year’s event features the H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza – as well as live music from one of the greatest Motown and R&B/funk artists of all time, The Commodores!
WACO, TX
Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
CORSICANA, TX
The City of Killeen, Fort Hood will collaborate animal services

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen and Fort Hood will collaborate their efforts in animal services for the city, according to reports. On June 29, representatives from the city and Fort Hood gathered at the III Corps Headquarters to formally sign the Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA), as stated by the city.
KILLEEN, TX
Greg Abbott
Killeen to help Fort Hood with animal control duties

FORT HOOD, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Killeen and Fort Hood have signed an agreement to partner and consolidate animal services. City and Fort Hood leaders met at III Corps Headquarters on post to formally set the agreement. City Manager Kent Cagle, Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Executive Director of Recreation Services Joseph Brown met for the formal signing.
FORT HOOD, TX
Fire destroys multiple buildings in downtown Marlin

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Facebook video shared by Marcus Roberson Friday evening shows multiple buildings burning in the area of Commerce and Wood Streets in downtown Marlin, TX. Fire Agencies from across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley were dispatched to assist with the flames which at times reached as high as thirty feet. No word yet if anyone was injured in the fire. Check back for details.
MARLIN, TX
Bell Co. Fireworks ban amended

Bell County (FOX 44) — Bell County Judge David Blackburn has amended the ban on fireworks because of the rain that fell on Monday. Judge Blackburn says that since some parts of Bell County received up to 3 inches of rain, some fireworks can be sold and used in the unincorporated areas of the county.
BELL COUNTY, TX
First drive-thru medical cannabis pickup location opens in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Texas Original, a medical cannabis provider, has opened Waco’s first prescription pickup location, a drive-thru in Southwest Waco. “We have patients that suffer from pain, insomnia, anxiety as a result of PTSD, cancer, EMS, or a wide range of neurological conditions,” Texas Original’s CEO Morris Denton said.
WACO, TX
July 4th activities around Copperas Cove

This coming Monday marks 246 years since the Founding Fathers penned the famous words declaring their independence from British rule, and Copperas Cove residents have a few events to choose from to attend and celebrate the Fourth of July. The VFW Post #8577 of Copperas Cove will be holding their...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
TxDOT announces its nearly $2.2 million road restoration project

WACO, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation announces that its contractors will begin a road restoration project on US 84 from Lake Air Drive to Valley Mills Drive starting July 5. Crews will be working on enhancing the safety of the roadway, according to the city. The project is...
WACO, TX
This Texas lake retreat will make you think you’re in Europe

DALLAS (KDAF) — Live Oak Lake is a collection of seven stunning Scandinavian-inspired cabins nestled around a small lake in the heart of Texas, just north of Waco. Isaac and his wife Helen designed and built this retreat in just nine months from start to finish! It was the combination of years of dreaming and a variety of experiences as an artist, an entrepreneur since being a child, and working in the construction industry that equipped me to take this on.
TEXAS STATE
Good News Friday: July 1, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton ISD wants to shout out Lily and Baylee. They participated in the International Thespian Festival at the University of Indiana-Bloomington. The title of their play is called The Norwegian. They were awarded a superior rating for their acting duet!. 18 Killeen ISD Special Olympic athletes...
WACO, TX

