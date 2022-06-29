First probable case of monkeypox recorded in Michigan

OAKLAND COUNTY (WWJ) – Health officials in Michigan have discovered a probable case of monkeypox in an Oakland County resident, the first case in the state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is awaiting final test results from the CDC in order to confirm the case.

The person is currently isolating and does not pose a risk to the public, according to MDHHS. Health officials are not releasing any information about the patient to protect their privacy.

Authorities did not say where they believe the patient contracted monkeypox, or whether they had recently traveled.

MDHHS is working with local health departments to notify any close contacts.

After spreading in Europe, the U.S. detected the first case of monkeypox in May. There have been roughly 350 confirmed cases across the country.

Worldwide, there have been more than 5,500 confirmed cases of monkeypox and only one death related to the disease.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pains and a blistering rash. Officials say monkeypox is in the same family as smallpox, but is not related to chickenpox.

It is transmitted mostly through skin-to-skin contact.

Health officials say the smallpox vaccine is effective against monkeypox.

Federal health officials on Tuesday expanded the pool of people who are being advised to get vaccinated against monkeypox to include those who may realize on their own that they could have been infected. That includes men who who have recently had sex with men at parties or in other gatherings in cities where monkeypox cases have been identified, according to a report from WDIV .

