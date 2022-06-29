ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

Man killed in motorcycle crash; Beer sales could be allowed at NDSU Bison games; More charging stations for ND

By Michael Downs
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

Man killed in motorcycle crash; Beer sales could be allowed at NDSU Bison games; More charging stations for ND. Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 1

 

CBS Minnesota

North Dakota man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation. 
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead man injured in motorcycle crash

BECKER CO., Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is recovering from his injuries after a motorcycle crash in Carsonville Township in Becker County. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday. A Minnesota State Patrol report states that 53-year-old Scott Amundson, of Moorhead, was riding his motorcycle...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

A car hits a house in North Fargo; new laws for girls and womens sports go into effect today in South Dakota; Maroon 5 cancels Fargodome show

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Steve Hallstrom filling in for Tom Tucker. Top Headlines: A car crash in North Fargo damages a residence, new laws regarding girls and womens sports go into effect today in South Dakota, and Maroon 5 cancels a concert stop in Fargo that was planned 3 years ago.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Recent Motorcycle crashes in North Dakota bump midyear total over 2021 numbers

(Fargo, ND) -- Recent deadly motorcycle crashes in North Dakota are bumping the state's midyear total above last year's numbers. A total of at least nine motorcycle crash deaths have happened so far this year, topping the eight crash deaths that happened for the whole year in 2021. Three of the recent deadly crashes happened in the Fargo area in the last week.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Moorhead man injured Friday in late-night motorcycle crash on Highway 34

DETROIT LAKES — A 53-year-old Moorhead man received non-life threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was driving crashed on State Highway 34 in Becker County on Friday, July 1. The Minnesota State Patrol received the call at 11:04 p.m. Scott Terry Amundson was driving his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man killed in motorcycle crash near West Fargo identified

(West Fargo, ND) -- We now know the name of the man who crashed his motorcycle Tuesday evening on I-94 near West Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Brandon Sola was headed westbound near mile marker 341 around 9 p.m. when his bike began to wobble. Sola was thrown from the motorcycle into the center median, and died from his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Multiple people injured in Semi crash in Fergus Falls

(Fergus Falls, MN) -- Multiple people are hurt following a crash involving a Semi-truck in Otter Tail County Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the Semi was traveling Westbound in Fergus Falls on I-94 around 6 a.m. when it lost control and rolled onto its passenger side blocking all lanes on that side of the roadway.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Car crashes into north Fargo home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE (9:36p.m.) - Fargo PD is reporting that 27-year-old Damian Oldrock was driving at a high-rate of speed and rear-ended a Jeep on 4th St. N. Oldrock was driving a Chrysler Sebring, which was recently reported as stolen. “I happen to look down the...
FARGO, ND
#Beer#Motorcycle Crash#Electric Cars#Traffic Accident#Vehicles#Nd News#Wday News#Bison#Fargodome#Fargo School Board
kfgo.com

Carrington police chief victim of fatal motorcycle crash on I-94

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Carrington Police Chief Brandon Sola has been identified as the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash on I-94 in West Fargo Tuesday night. The state patrol says the 36-year-old Sola was thrown from his motorcycle, which came to rest on the median shoulder of westbound I-94. He died at the scene. Sola was not wearing a helmet.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested in Fargo admits to being on “lots and lots of meth”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was taken to the Cass County Jail, after Fargo Police say he was driving erratically through south Fargo, nearly causing multiple crashes. The police report says an officer was stopped at a red light at the intersection of 45th Street and 17th...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing on the interstate in West Fargo. North Dakota Highway Patrol officials said around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 a 36-year-old man was driving a Harley Davidson west on I-94 just outside of West Fargo when he lost control. The bike began to wobble and he was thrown off the motorcycle.
WEST FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Victim of I-29 motorcycle crash dies of injuries

GARDNER, N.D. (KFGO) – A 67-year-old man from Grandin, ND has died of injuries he suffered when his motorcycle crashed on I-29. Glenn Smith was traveling northbound on June 24 when his motorcycle began to wobble and he laid the bike down near mile marker 84, one mile south of Gardner. Smith was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Witnesses reported he was traveling at a speed of 65-70 mph. He sustained serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to a local hospital. Smith died Monday.
GRANDIN, ND
valleynewslive.com

Minnesotans working in North Dakota left out of MN Hero Pay

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in Minnesota but work in North Dakota, you do not qualify for Minnesota Hero Pay. Hero Pay was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, giving frontline workers in certain essential jobs a bonus check courtesy of the state.
FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

Bus Accident Reported in Otter Tail County

One person was injured in a 2 vehicle accident involving a bus Tuesday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Nicholas Anthony Olson, 43, of Elbow Lake was injured when the northbound 2011 Kia Optima he was driving collided with a 2022 Freightliner C2 Liner driven by 6Natalie Pulliam Jones, 63, of Woodleaf, North Carolina. According to the State Patrol report, the Optima was northbound on County Road 82 approaching Big Chief Road. The school bus was turning south onto County Road 82 at the time of the accident reported just before 6:30pm.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

A vulnerable community robbed of their transportation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “Somebody telling you someone stole your car, like to me I know it’s just a three-wheeler Schwinn bike but to me, that was an important thing for me anyway,” said Ron Danielson, a resident at St. Annes Guest Home. “But it’s...
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Grandin man dies of injuries sustained in motorcycle crash

A 67-year old Grandin (ND) man has died of injuries sustained when he lost control of his motorcycle on I-29 last Friday afternoon. The North Dakota Patrol says Glenn Smith died of his injuries on Monday. Smith was heading north at speeds of 65-to-70 miles an hour when the motorcycle...
GRANDIN, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Early morning, late evening best times to avoid July 4th traffic

(Fargo, ND) -- You should be on the road already if you're trying to beat the Fourth of July traffic rush. Triple-A estimates a record 42-million Americans will hit the road this holiday weekend, with the worst delays expected Thursday and Friday afternoon. The transportation data company Inrix suggests the...
FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

One Dead Following Single Vehicle Motorcycle Accident

One person was killed in a single vehicle motorcycle accident Tuesday on I-94 in West Fargo. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 36-year-old man was westbound at mile marker 341 when he lost control of the motorcycle, and started to wobble. The man was thrown from the vehicle into the median. Emergency units were dispatched, however the man died at the scene. The victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident reported shortly before 9 p.m..
WEST FARGO, ND

