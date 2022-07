The tropical low-pressure system is finally inland, making landfall near Sabine Pass. Ongoing rain and storms are well to our south in deep East Texas and West Central Louisiana. And it appears the low will tend to follow the Sabine River Valley. However, the best moisture will be in south-central Arkansas through northern Louisiana into deep East Texas. That will be on the east side of the low-pressure system. This will focus on rain and storm activity in the same areas, roughly the southeastern half of the ArkLaTex during Friday.

CENTRAL, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO