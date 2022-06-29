ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CU at Home at full capacity

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The CU at Home men’s shelter in Champaign is helping as many people as it can. It’s the same story for the women’s shelter, Austin’s Place.

Both are at full capacity for the first time since their renovations last summer. Those renovations included adding beds to the men’s side and expanding the women’s area.

The group is helping 14 women and 48 men. Leaders expect to stay full going forward. They say with a full house more donations are needed.

They’re looking for donations of things like protein bars and cookies, peanut butter and coffee.

#Charity
WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

