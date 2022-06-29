ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Health, public safety secretaries confirmed by NC Senate

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcBZe_0gQDYu7Q00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s most recent Cabinet replacements were confirmed unanimously by the state Senate on Wednesday.

The chamber voted separately to confirm Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley — the first openly gay Cabinet member in state government history — and Eddie Buffaloe, the Department of Public Safety secretary.

Kinsley, a Wilmington native, was the chief deputy secretary for health at the department when Cooper named him in November to succeed Dr. Mandy Cohen.

Buffaloe, most recently the Elizabeth City police chief, was chosen by Cooper last September to succeed Secretary Erik Hooks, who took a job at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Buffaloe and Kinsley have performed their Cabinet jobs as they awaited Senate confirmation hearings this spring.

The General Assembly passed a law in late 2016 subjecting gubernatorial Cabinet appointments to Senate confirmation. Cooper took office in early 2017 and since then only one of Cooper’s secretaries has been formally rejected.

With additional Senate votes on Wednesday, the General Assembly also completed confirmations of Myra Griffin to another term on the state Industrial Commission and of Regina Adams to the Board of Review, which hears unemployment benefits appeals. These Cooper appointments also received the required affirmative House votes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

NC AG doesn’t commit to lift 20-week abortion ban injunction

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Facing an ultimatum from Republicans following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning abortion protections, North Carolina’s Democratic attorney general on Friday declined to immediately seek enforcement of a 20-week abortion ban previously thrown out by courts. Attorney General Josh Stein, in a letter to legislative leaders, said his department’s attorneys are “conducting a […]
U.S. POLITICS
WNCT

Update: Counties with highest COVID infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The United States as of Jun. 29 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 87.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.3% of vaccinated people have received booster doses. The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth City, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Health
WNCT

NC health officials providing free at-home COVID tests in all counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is offering free at-home COVID-19 tests through ‘Community Access Points’ in every county of the Tar Heel State starting Friday. Health officials said that since home tests are now widely available, they have become the test of choice for those […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
WNCT

Smoke from Hyde Co. fire expected to continue into weekend

PONZER, N.C. (WNCT) — N.C. Forest Service officials said smoke from the Ferebee Road fire in Hyde County will continue to impact the area over the July 4th weekend. Officials said in the latest media release on Friday the fire was still 44% contained and was held to 1,938 areas impacted, the same numbers as […]
HYDE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Sound Rivers: Tar-Pamlico on a clean-water streak

WASHINGTON, N.C. — All sites on the Tar-Pamlico get the clean-water go-ahead for the Fourth of July weekend. Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director, says the unusual lack of rain this summer is behind the continued good results. “Without rain, locations that have high bacteria levels don’t have that bacteria flowing into the river,” Barber […]
WASHINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Confirmation#State Senate#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Nc Senate#Cabinet#The General Assembly#Industrial Commission#The Board Of Review#House#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Tropical Storm Colin forms off SC coast, will impact ENC weather on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tropical Storm Colin formed early Saturday near the South Carolina coast and will have an impact on weather in parts of Eastern North Carolina over the next 24 hours. Latest weather forecast StormTeam 9 Hurricane Center page StormTeam 9 weather page Latest weather alerts Download our apps: Weather | News The […]
ENVIRONMENT
WNCT

Kentucky State Police gives updates on shooting in Allen, KY, Thursday

UPDATE (June 30, 2022, at 11:25 p.m.): Trooper Matt Gayheart of Kentucky State Police Post 13 says that around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Kentucky State Police Post 13 responded to shots fired in Allen, Kentucky. The situation was active when law enforcement arrived, Trooper Gayheart says. Trooper Gayheart says the suspect is in custody, and […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WNCT

NCHSAA recognizes Rose’s Vincent as Coach of Year

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. High School Athletic Association has awarded J.H. Rose baseball coach Ronald Vincent as its Harvey Reid Male Coach of the Year. The announcement was made during a ceremony in June where several individuals were recognized for their accomplishments and work to further high school athletics in the state. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy