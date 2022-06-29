ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPD issues alert after attempted kidnapping on Northwest Side

By Steve Miller
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Chicago Police have issued a community alert after a violent attempted kidnapping in a Northwest Side neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Just before 9:30 a.m. in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood in the 5500 block of West Wellington, police said a man armed with a knife got out of his small white SUV and forced the victim into the back seat of the SUV.

That victim was stabbed multiple times, but managed to get out of the SUV as the man drove off in an alley.

Authorities said the man who attempted the kidnapping is 18 or 19 years old and was wearing a black ski mask and a gray long sleeve T-shirt.

Chicago, IL
