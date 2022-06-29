Nelson pushes for expansion of Supreme Court following abortion ruling

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Senate candidate Tom Nelson held a news conference in Madison Wednesday reiterating his commitment to reproductive rights in Wisconsin following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Nelson was joined by state Sen. Kelda Roys and young abortion rights activists. During his remarks, he touted his stance as the only candidate to propose expanding the nation’s high court, adding the court has been made larger before.

“We now have an illegitimate right-wing majority that is going to be locked in for at least another generation,” he said. “Women, people of color, the environment — we cannot wait a generation or two for justice.”

Nelson also expressed support for the Senate ending the filibuster and called on Democrats to do the same.

One of Nelson’s Democratic opponents, Sarah Godlewski, also rallied supporters in Madison this week, calling the court’s decision “a gut punch.”

