ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Nelson pushes for expansion of Supreme Court following abortion ruling

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWvNF_0gQDYVFN00

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Senate candidate Tom Nelson held a news conference in Madison Wednesday reiterating his commitment to reproductive rights in Wisconsin following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Nelson was joined by state Sen. Kelda Roys and young abortion rights activists. During his remarks, he touted his stance as the only candidate to propose expanding the nation’s high court, adding the court has been made larger before.

“We now have an illegitimate right-wing majority that is going to be locked in for at least another generation,” he said. “Women, people of color, the environment — we cannot wait a generation or two for justice.”

Nelson also expressed support for the Senate ending the filibuster and called on Democrats to do the same.

One of Nelson’s Democratic opponents, Sarah Godlewski, also rallied supporters in Madison this week, calling the court’s decision “a gut punch.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Government
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Nelson, WI
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
Washington Examiner

DeSantis vows to appeal abortion ruling up to Florida Supreme Court

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged Thursday to appeal a court ruling that temporarily blocks the state's 15-week abortion ban from taking effect. As the judge's ruling is just the first in what is expected to be a lengthy court battle, DeSantis's office said he will appeal the decision until it reaches the Florida Supreme Court to "reverse its existing precedent regarding Florida’s right to privacy," according to Politico.
FLORIDA STATE
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings That Invalidated Abortion Laws

The U.S. Supreme Court, in the aftermath of its decision last week to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, on Thursday threw out lower court rulings that invalidated three abortion laws at the state level. All three laws - from Arizona, Arkansas and Indiana -...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelda Roys
Person
Sarah Godlewski
Elite Daily

These States Would Be Abortion Havens If Roe Falls

It's a scary time for Americans with a uterus. As the Supreme Court weighs a likely overturn on Roe v. Wade, states like Alabama, Georgia, and Missouri continue to crank out some of the country's most restrictive abortion laws. But while some anti-choice legislators are working hard to chip away at reproductive rights, others are working even harder to protect them. These 16 states' laws protect abortion, in case worse comes to worse, which is unfortunately looking extremely likely.
U.S. POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

Ten states ban abortion, with exceptions, after Supreme Court ruling

(The Center Square) – So far, 10 state attorneys general have announced that abortion is now effectively illegal in their states after the Supreme Court overturned two landmark abortion cases, Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court ruled,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Democratic Senate#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Democrats#Rewritten
CBS News

Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions

The Texas Supreme Court has blocked a lower court order that had allowed clinics in the state to continue performing abortions even after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark 1973 ruling that confirmed a constitutional right to abortion. It was not immediately clear whether the clinics in Texas that...
TEXAS STATE
AOL Corp

Ky. lawyer goes viral for offer of help after abortion ruling

A lawyer from a small town in eastern Kentucky has joined the fight to protect reproductive rights, a move she didn’t quite expect until she went viral on Twitter — for offering free legal services. On June 24, Michelle Lawson tweeted, “​​I will provide pro Bono services to...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Wisconsin school board panel wants to gloss over mass jailing of Japanese Americans

If conservative Americans were as proud of their nation’s history as they claim to be, they wouldn’t be fighting so hard to bury it under lies. Instead, we’ve seen Republicans nationwide having conniptions when forced to confront America’s grim legacy of discrimination. Book bans and whitewashed school lesson plans are all part of the hysterics, and we seem to hear more of those stories by the day.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

U.S. Rep. Grothman: Stop using school lunch money as gender leverage

(The Center Square) – One Wisconsin Congressman wants Congress to stop the Biden Administration from using school lunch money to push schools to accept new transgender policies. Republican U.S. Congressman Glenn Grothman on Monday filed what he’s calling the Stop WOKE (Wrongs to Our Kids’ Educational) Meals Act....
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy