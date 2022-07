MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison will again provide free Metro Transit bus passes for all middle and high school students to get around the area this summer. This is the second year the City has teamed up with Madison Metropolitan School District to provide the passes to students through the MetroForward initiative. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway highlighted that the initiative provided 2,375 passes to students last year, resulting in nearly 38,000 rides.

