SIOUX CITY — Local nonprofits throughout the tri-state area are now able to sign up for 2022's Siouxland Big Give fundraising event which is set for Tuesday, Oct. 4. According to a press release from the Siouxland Community Foundation, which has helped organize the event for the past four years, up to 100 local nonprofit organizations (in good standing) will be accepted to promote a 2022 project through the website for the Siouxland Big Give.

