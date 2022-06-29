ULA scrubs Atlas V launch for weather after SpaceX Falcon 9 launch just a day before

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

---

Update: Liftoff of the ULA Atlas V launched Friday evening, July 1, at 7:15 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Update: Liftoff of Falcon 9 at 5:04 p.m. ET, Wednesday! After liftoff and landing on a drone ship, the rocket's second stage successfully delivered the SES-22 satellite to orbit. Read our full post-launch story here.

SpaceX started the Fourth of July fireworks early this year, but ULA was unable to follow with a launch of its Atlas V on Thursday evening due to poor weather.

In the first of two rocket launches slated for this week , SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Wednesday.

The 27th SpaceX mission of the year — and fifth to be launched this month — sent a communications satellite to orbit for Luxembourg-based satellite operator, SES.

Watch: SpaceX launches SES-22 communications satellite from Florida

More SpaceX launches from Florida: SpaceX launches Egyptian satellite on first Florida mission of June

The on-time liftoff of the 230-foot tall rocket at 5:04 p.m. ET took place from Launch Complex 40. Next door at Launch complex 41 United Launch Alliance is set for a launch of its Atlas V rocket.

Wednesday's SpaceX flight was the second mission for the Falcon 9's first stage booster, which did a somersault and returned for a successful landing on the company's "A Shortfall of Gravitas" drone ship which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The drone ship will bring the booster back to Port Canaveral in a few days. SpaceX will presumably refurbish it and reuse it for a future mission.

The payload customer of Wednesday's mission, SES, was the first commercial company to fly on a re-used booster with SpaceX in March 2017.

SpaceX webhost, Jessie Anderson, stated Wednesday that since 2017 the company had accomplished 102 re-flights of Falcon 9 boosters, with the SES-22 mission now marking the 103rd.

If SpaceX keeps it up, the company is on pace to crush its previous cadence of 31 Falcon 9's launched in 2021.

If the weather cooperates, ULA could launch the Atlas V from Launch Complex 41 on Friday marking the second mission to launch from Florida's Space Coast this week.

In the nose cone of the ULA Atlas V rocket is the Wide Field of View (WFOV) Testbed missile early warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force and the USSF-12 Ring spacecraft for the Department of Defense.

The USSF-12 mission will send the Atlas V rocket on an eastern trajectory. The rocket is outfitted with four solid rocket boosters which should create a great sight for all spectators along the Space Coast, barring any clouds. The two-hour launch window opens at 6 p.m. ET.

Weather is predicted to be about 60% "GO" for a Friday evening launch.

For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule .

Launch Friday, July 1: ULA USSF-12

Rocket: ULA Atlas V 541 (four solid rocket boosters)

Mission: USSF-12 national security mission for the U.S. Space Force

Launch Time: Between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET

Location: Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Trajectory: East

Weather: 60% "go"

Visit floridatoday.com/space at 5 p.m. ET Friday, July 1, for real-time updates and live video.

Jamie Groh is a space reporter for Florida Today. You can contact her at JGroh@floridatoday.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AlteredJamie .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: ULA scrubs Atlas V launch for weather after SpaceX Falcon 9 launch just a day before