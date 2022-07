The Monroe 1st and 4th ward chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints was tagged with graffiti Wednesday night. The Stake Presidency of the Monroe Utah Stake posted on Facebook asking for members to keep a watchful eye on the church buildings. The post said they found the 1st and 4th ward building on 200 North had graffiti on it along with one of the trailers stored in the parking lot and the fence around the property.

MONROE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO