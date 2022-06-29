Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Greenville
OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash near Greenville Wednesday.
It happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Lake Avenue and Old 14 Mile Road in Oakfield Township. A Jeep that had stopped at the intersection pulled out in front of a motorcycle, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the motorcyclist avoided the Jeep, but then lost control and crashed.
The motorcyclist, a 65-year-old man from Greenville, was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies say he was not wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.
