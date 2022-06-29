ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forever Family: Kelsy

 3 days ago

Meet 10-year-old Kelsy.

He’s is a good-natured kid who cares a lot about animals and especially likes taking trips to the zoo.

Kelsy also enjoys playing video games, attending church and using his imagination building stuff with Legos.

He’s hoping to find an active, energetic family who would be committed to helping him keep contact with his younger sister.

    Forever Family: Kelsy sitting on bed
    Forever Family: Kelsy smiling for a portrait picture

If you think you could be Kelsy’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 325-315-8247 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

