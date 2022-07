The battle for the Raw Women's Championship was originally supposed to be between Champion Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley, but plans changed after Ripley suffered an injury. That left the opportunity open for several competitors, and it was Carmella who would win the chance to take on the Champ at the Money in the Bank. Tonight it was finally time for the two stars to meet in the ring, and Belair was immediately on the move, looking strong throughout the match. Carmella would give her a worthy challenge and tried to pin her several times, but Belair was the last one standing, retaining her Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank.

WWE ・ 5 HOURS AGO