Late Foo Fighters Drummer Honored By Alanis Morissette

By Holly Haze
 3 days ago

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Alanis Morissette has become the latest music star to pay tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The Canadian singer was performing her song “Ironic” at the O2 in London on Tuesday when images of Hawkins began flashing on a big screen behind her. As the song drew to a close, the slideshow presentation ended with the message, “Rest In Peace.” Hawkins played drums for Morissette before Dave Grohl invited him to join the Foo Fighters

Hawkins has said he would have been “delivering pizza” if she hadn’t given him his big break.

Details surrounding exact cause of death have yet to be revealed. Foo Fighters have two memorial concerts planned, one in Los Angeles and one in London. Both sold out in minutes.

