Wilson, NC

It’s all strikes for Wilson's blind bowlers

By By Drew C. Wilson
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2laslP_0gQDVdta00
Former Wilson truck driver Barry Ford, who has glaucoma, bowls with members of the Wilson County Blind Support Group during their June session at Westview Lanes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emGk8_0gQDVdta00
Blind bowler Bobby Croom, right, lets a bowling ball fall into the lane as his sister-in-law Helen Harley watches at Westview Lanes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQ8iD_0gQDVdta00
Tina Harris, left, helps her blind brother Cleveland Horton bowl at Westview Lanes during the Wilson County Blind Support Group’s June bowling session.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vyd3d_0gQDVdta00
Blind bowler Cleveland Horton, center, is guided to his place beside blind bowling teammate Barry Ford with the help of Horton’s sister, Tina Harris.

Barry Ford stepped up and threw a ball down the lane with form befitting a professional bowler.

The 65-year-old Wilson man was one of six members of the Wilson County Blind Support Group to enjoy a friendly afternoon knocking down the pins at Westview Lanes earlier this month.

“I can see to get up there pretty good,” said Ford, a former truck driver who is now legally blind because of glaucoma.

Ford can see to point himself toward the pins but can’t come close to telling you how many pins he hit.

It’s just too far to see.

But that’s OK. Nobody expects to make a perfect score.

“It’s not about the scores when you are just throwing the ball down there and hope it knocks something down,” said Howard Ruffin, 78, who has helped organize the monthly venture to the bowling alley for the 17 support group members.

Ruffin said it is about getting these visually impaired residents out of the house and out into the community to enjoy themselves like sighted people.

“It’s the enjoyment of getting out of the house and not listening to music all day or the TV,” Ruffin said.

Some days, when all the transportation issues can be worked out, the group will have 10 or 12 participants.

Westview Lanes owner Leon Lamm puts the guards up on the lanes for the group’s session.

“Some of them can see shades. You place them up there, and they roll it down the lane,” Lamm said. “They have a really good time. To me, it’s the greatest activity to do as a group, whether it’s with the family or with friends.”

Ruffin said he appreciates the bumpers.

“We need help. We don’t need gutter balls,” Ruffin said. “We did have a fellow totally blind, LaRon Williams. He rolled a strike. He hit the left side bumper and came over and hit the right side of the bumper, and just in time, he got a strike. He didn’t even know it. We had to tell him. He was jumping up and down. He was just as happy as he could be. He was enjoying it.”

Ruffin said the other blind bowlers raised their hands up to slap palms.

“They were trying to give high-fives, but just weren’t connecting,” Ruffin said. “It was so much fun.”

Ruffin said the bowling is an opportunity for members to have fun and build self-esteem and socialization skills. Sometimes, he said, a blind person’s family limits what the impaired person can do.

“They might say, ‘You can’t go bowling. You can’t see,’” Ruffin said. “Let’s get rid of the word can’t. We’re not using can’t anymore. We are going to start our life in a new direction, and the first thing we’re going to do is get rid of can’t, because we can do anything anybody else can do. We might do it a different way, but the end result is the same.”

Ruffin said it doesn’t matter if the blind bowlers aren’t scoring 300s.

“We will get 86 or 93, 30 or 40,” Ruffin said. “It doesn’t make a difference as long as you have fun.”

The bowlers come together on the second Tuesday of every month.

Ruffin has also helped organize audio versions of “Deal or No Deal,” “The Price is Right” and other games like bingo for the blind and visually impaired.

To join or help with the blind bowling sessions, call Ruffin at 252-230-9199.

Comments / 1

The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

