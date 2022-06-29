ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Press Democrat

Court rules Sonoma County investigation of alleged bullying by Sheriff Essick can be released

By COLIN ATAGI
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUQQQ_0gQDVS8T00

A California appellate court on Wednesday sided with the public’s right to know about the behavior of its elected officials, ordering the release of a taxpayer-funded investigation into allegations that Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick bullied Supervisor Lynda Hopkins during a heated conversation in 2020.

The ruling, which Essick can still appeal to the California Supreme Court, represented a second court loss for the now-outgoing sheriff in his legal bid to keep details of a fight between two elected officials secret.

Barring any appeal, the investigation documents could be made public in 30 days — nearly two years after the phone call in which Hopkins alleges Essick threatened and bullied her. The August 2020 call came as the Walbridge Fire burned in her west county district, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes and businesses.

Essick, who has denied the harassment allegations, said Wednesday in a text message that he was reviewing the latest ruling with his legal team to “determine next steps.” He did not offer additional comment or answer other questions.

Another appeal could keep the records under seal until any ruling from the state’s high court.

Essick has argued the county documents are personnel records and ought to be exempt from public disclosure under the same laws giving privacy to some misconduct investigations into peace officers.

But the appellate court’s three-judge panel unanimously ruled that Essick is an elected official and voters deserve information about his behavior.

“The county sheriff is a public official elected by Sonoma County voters, and as such, is ultimately responsible to them — not to the Board of Supervisors or anyone else in county government,” the order said.

Hopkins cheered the ruling in favor of greater transparency.

“That’s ultimately what this is about, who hires and fires an elected official,” Hopkins said. “I’m very clear I have 100,000 bosses in Sonoma County who I report to, and I agree they deserve to know who I am. Sonoma County deserves to know who Mark Essick is.”

The appellate court upheld a ruling by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Jennifer Dollard.

It found Essick was an elected official before he was a peace officer and county employee.

The laws, “properly read, provide no shield against embarrassment to an elected official who also happens to be a peace officer,” the 18-page ruling said.

Essick can’t be considered a county employee, the court ruled, because the Board of Supervisors and the county administrator did not hire him and cannot fire or discipline him. Only voters can take those actions.

“Ignoring the overarching governance and free speech aspects of the situation here, Sheriff Essick urges us to treat him as a subordinate of the Supervisors, subject to their charge,” the order said. “But he overlooks something basic about a system of divided government in which there are checks and balances.”

Scrutiny of the conduct of elected officials cannot be defined as “discipline,” the court ruled, saying that if it were, “our democracy would function rather differently than it does.”

Essick announced in September 2021 he would not run for a second term. His successor, Eddie Engram, an assistant sheriff, won outright a three-way race for the post in the June 7 primary.

“I just feel like its time to put this matter behind us,” Hopkins said, “and I hope that he sees that and doesn’t continue to fight the inevitable.”

Hopkins filed a formal complaint against Essick with Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton in August 2020.

The judge’s order contained redacted descriptions of text messages between Essick and Hopkins and redacted statements both officials made to investigators. A new version of the order will be published without redactions in 30 days, barring any intervention from the California Supreme Court.

The Aug. 20 exchange between Essick and Hopkins began following a livestreamed public meeting during the Walbridge Fire where Essick appeared with county supervisors and fire officials. During the meeting, Essick gave updates on evacuations and took questions from the public. He declined a request from evacuated residents to enter mandatory evacuation zones to feed pets and livestock.

Hopkins sent Essick a text message following the meeting, which led to an exchange of texts and then a phone call, according to Wednesday’s court ruling, which findings from the investigation. Hopkins and Essick offered different recollections of that call to investigators, according to the order, though their statements are redacted.

Hopkins brought her complaint to Bratton “immediately after the phone call,” according to the order. The complaint was then sent to the county’s human resources director, who interviewed Hopkins. In September 2020, top county officials including Bratton and then-Board of Supervisors chair Susan Gorin, opted to retain an outside law firm to investigate. That firm, Berkeley-based Oppenheimer Investigations Group, concluded its investigation in December 2020.

The same month, The Press Democrat filed a public records request for the investigation report. Essick sued in Sonoma County Superior Court to stop its release after county lawyers informed him they intended to fulfill the newspaper’s request. That case was decided in June 2021, when Judge Dollard issued a ruling that was largely echoed by the appellate court Wednesday.

Essick appealed Dollard’s order, and the appellate court took up the matter the same month with a fresh ban on releasing the records while legal arguments were heard. The appeal took just over a year.

Hopkins on Wednesday said she felt “a sense of relief that hopefully we are near the end of a very long process.”

“Being threatened by the head of law enforcement in Sonoma County was extraordinarily unsettling and left me feeling unsafe,” Hopkins said. “Because, ultimately, elected officials are only accountable to the people, not being able to share precisely what transpired frankly has been frustrating. I honestly felt like I was under a gag order. It’s gratifying to have the court’s support that sunshine is the best medicine, that transparency and accountability can still move forward.”

“The decision is important for all local governments because it promotes transparency for elected officials,” Sonoma County Counsel Robert Pittman said in a statement.

Staff Writer Colin Atagi contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01W9SR_0gQDVS8T00

Emily Wilder

Criminal justice and public safety, The Press Democrat

Criminal justice is one of the most stirring and consequential systems, both in the North Bay and nationwide. Crime, policing, prosecution and incarceration have ripples that reach many parts of our lives, and these issues are under increasingly powerful microscopes. My goal is to uncover untold stories and understand the unique impacts of criminal justice and public safety on Sonoma County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbCQy_0gQDVS8T00

Andrew Graham

Business enterprise and investigations, The Press Democrat

I dig into businesses, utility companies and nonprofits to learn how their actions, or inactions, impact the lives of North Bay residents. I’m looking to dive deep into public utilities, labor struggles and real estate deals. I try to approach my work with the journalism axioms of giving voice to the voiceless, comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable in mind.

Comments / 3

Related
KRON4 News

Marin County sheriff oversight recommended by grand jury

MARIN CO., Calif. (BCN) — A civil grand jury in Marin County has recommended that the county create a sheriff’s office oversight board after what it describes as a “strained” and distrustful relationship between law enforcement and residents in Marin City. The report, entitled “Sheriff Oversight: The Time is Now” was released on June 15 […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Teen athlete drowns at Lake Berryessa, officials give safety warning

Napa County - The Napa County Sheriff's Office has a safety warning for people heading out to Lake Berryessa this weekend after the drowning death of a teen boy. Demetrio Perriatt, 16, was rafting on Monday, when he fell in the water and drowned, witnesses said. There have multiple drownings in this area since 2019, and the Sheriff's Office took KTVU out to the lake to point out some dangers.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: 140 pounds of meth seized in big drug bust

Happy Birthday: The Novato Police Department wished a happy birthday to K9 Rookie, who has been with the force since 2018 and helped take a bite out of crime. Arson: Novato Police Officers investigated a series of commercial burglaries, vandalism incidents, and arson on Roblar Drive and Ignacio Blvd. On a Saturday, around 5:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of a fire inside a business on Roblar Drive. Novato Fire personnel determined that the fire incident was arson related and ignited intentionally. The building’s fire sprinkler system was activated due to the fire. During a building search, a second area was located that had been burned but was extinguished. During the fire investigation, NPD Officers learned two SMART Train buildings were vandalized on Roblar Drive.
NOVATO, CA
Lassen County News

With a hasty legislative vote and the stroke of a pen, the state changes the laws and rules, guts the city’s lawsuit and sets a new date for CCC’s closure

Some insiders bitterly characterize the latest developments in the battle to save the California Correctional Center as the worst and most disgusting sort of state-sponsored corruption imanagible. According to those insiders, when the state faced the real possibility of losing the city of Susanville’s lawsuit regarding CCC because it failed...
SUSANVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Bullying#Appellate Court#Board Of Supervisors#Politics Courts#Politics State#Violent Crime#Politics Local#The Walbridge Fire
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Petaluma woman sentenced to 29 months for bank fraud, embezzlement, tax evasion

A Petaluma accountant was sentenced to 29 months in prison as part of a plea deal involving bank fraud, embezzlement and tax evasion, federal prosecutors announced Friday. Stephanie Simontacchi, 48, is accused of embezzling at least $821,363 through her roles as an accountant at two North Bay firms — the Cavallo Point Lodge and Redwood Credit Union, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
PETALUMA, CA
KTLA

The most mispronounced places in California

California has been a state or territory of three countries in the previous 200 years, and for thousands of years it has been the home of Native Americans, all of which has resulted in a mix of city, county and place names coming from different languages. KTLA sister station FOX40 asked its followers on Facebook […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

Santa Rosa’s Fire and Police Chief Issue Warning Ahead of July 4th

Santa Rosa’s Fire Chief and Chief of Police have issued a joint statement urging citizens to not use fireworks. Remember: all fireworks are illegal in Santa Rosa as well as the surrounding unincorporated areas. Anyone considering using fireworks is urged to STOP and safely dispose of fireworks or forfeit them to a fire or police station. Enforcement teams from both the police and fire departments will be patrolling areas and will cite individuals violating the City’s fireworks ban which includes fines. The use of dangerous fireworks or possession of them can result in a citation, additional fines, or an arrest.
SANTA ROSA, CA
tncontentexchange.com

Pacaso causes stir in rural Napa County neighborhood

Residents in the rural Olive Hill Lane area near Coombsville Road recently discovered they could be getting a new neighbor that is giving many of them pause — Pacaso. Pacaso is the second-home co-ownership business that critics say hurts the character of neighborhoods. In this case, eight people could own the house in a community of a few dozen homes near vineyards and Mount George.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Three Arrested, Two Guns Confiscated in Santa Rosa Marijuana Robbery

Three men have been arrested after robbing an illegal marijuana grow in southern Santa Rosa. Last Friday morning, Sonoma Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a home burglary and shots fired on the 700 block of Todd Road. Two cars reportedly drove away from the location. One car was stopped near San Quentin prison in Marin County where the driver, 32-year-old Joseph Reyes, was detained. Found in his vehicle was an empty gun magazine, a large amount of cash, and an eighth ounce jar of weed. The second vehicle hit spike strips on Highway 101, took the East Washington Street off-ramp, and stopped on Wilson Street. The two occupants, Onnie Broussard and Jabril Tom, were arrested and deputies found about 25 pounds of processed weed in the car and a loaded handgun near the car. Deputies later learned that the residence that was robbed was growing a large amount of marijuana illegally and that some of it was stolen. No shooting victim was found.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Cloverdale Only Place in Sonoma County to Buy and Use Legal Fireworks

Fireworks fans are heading to Cloverdale. It’s the only city where the sale and use of fireworks is allowed in Sonoma County. The Lions Club is running a safe and sane fireworks stand there ahead of the Fourth of July. Lakeport in Lake County will also allow the sale and use of fireworks between tomorrow and the Fourth. In unincorporated Sonoma County, all fireworks are banned, even sparklers.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomasun.com

There’s no ‘e’ in blight; Depot Hotel news; Pot champion; and more

There’s something a little off about The Sonoma Cheese Factory, namely the ‘E’ in cheese, on the building’s sign. The locale is a major draw, perched as it is on The Plaza. And certainly there’s been plenty of time to fix (at nominal charge; it’s not neon) the bit of blight. But, and this is true of his many other neglected properties around the Valley, owner Ken Mattson doesn’t really care how it embarrasses the town. Lately the gorilla campaign to ‘Put the E back in Cheese’ has emerged, with a pop-up banner, and of course the guy painted yellow carrying a protest sign. For Pride month, there was even a rainbow E, a comment on the Mattson family views on gay rights. It was last seen in the company of General Vallejo, keeping watch on the building from his permanent post across the street. At this point the general might be easier to move than the Mattson company.
SONOMA, CA
ksro.com

Man With Dementia Pulled from Russian River

A man who suffers from dementia is recovering after being pulled from the Russian River. The man was reported missing from his home in Monte Rio on Wednesday night. A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy spotted him in the river and pulled him to safety later in the night. The man was suffering from hypothermia and was rushed to the hospital after being airlifted to an ambulance.
MONTE RIO, CA
Lake County News

Quick response by firefighters stops Clearlake structure fire

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters quickly contained a structure fire in Clearlake that threatened numerous other buildings on Thursday evening. The fire in the 14000 block of Konocti Street was dispatched shortly after 6:30 p.m. Initial reports said the fire was burning two structures, with multiple additional structures threatened.
CLEARLAKE, CA
KRON4 News

Traffic stop leads to narcotics trafficking arrest

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday arrested an Oakland man in connection with narcotics trafficking following a traffic stop. Oscar Reynaldo Arteaga-Trejo, 25, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession for sale/transportation of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. On Thursday at 2 p.m., […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Court: Spain Street house to stay with descendant, not KS Mattson

An ongoing civil dispute over the potential sale of a downtown property to KS Mattson Partners was recently resolved in Sonoma County Superior Court – and, for now, it appears the contested bungalow at 130 E. Spain St. will remain in the hands of a descendant of the family that purchased the parcel in 1934.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
4K+
Followers
331
Post
711K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy