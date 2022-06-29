ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Plea Hearing Pushed Back in Cain Velasquez’s Attempted Murder Case

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCain Velasquez’s trial on attempted murder charges has experienced a delay, with his official plea hearing pushed back. As you may recall, the UFC star and WWE alumnus was arrested and charged with attempted premeditated murder and other related charges after he allegedly shot at a man who was charged with...

411mania.com



