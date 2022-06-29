ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belding, MI

Is the Price right at Belding?

The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Monty Price was in familiar surroundings on Tuesday when he brought his Belding football team to play Big rapids at Cardinal Stadium in a 7-on-7 passing...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Pioneer

Wernette was a winner at Morley Stanwood

Chris Wernette took over as coach of a Morley Stanwood girls basketball program in the early 1980s and was able to turn it around into a championship contender that played in the Class C state quarterfinals a few years later.
MORLEY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
City
Belding, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Reed City, MI
Reed City, MI
Sports
Big Rapids, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Reed City, MI
Football
City
Comstock Park, MI
City
Sparta, MI
The Pioneer

Trent Howell: a third baseman for the ages

Trent Howell's senior baseball season is one he's not likely to forget in a long time at Reed City. Neither will the Coyotes who used the efforts of Howell and other players to win conference and district titles and advance to the regional title game before falling 1-0 to Traverse City St. Francis.
REED CITY, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

5 Michigan destinations that will take you back in time

Sometimes taking a minute to get out of "dodge" is just what is needed, but it can be an extra relief when your trip offers a bit more. Here are five places to visit with historical value and offer up a bit of nostalgia. Ida Red's Cottage. est. 1986. This...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football
MLive.com

Former CMU, Muskegon Big Red standouts to host Elite Skillz football camp

Former Muskegon Big Red standouts Kalil Pimpleton and Jacorey Sullivan are bringing back the Elite Skillz football camp. The two Central Michigan University graduates will host their second annual camp on Saturday, July 9, from 1-3 p.m. at Hackley Stadium in Muskegon. The camp is free for athletes ages 5-17 and parents are also welcome to attend.
MUSKEGON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wkzo.com

Wayland $100,000 lottery winner thought she was dreaming when she won

WAYLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An Allegan County woman thought she was dreaming when she won $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Football Payout instant game online. “I woke up early one morning and decided to play a couple games of Football Payout before I started my day,” said Angela Reed, of Wayland. “When the winning amount of $100,000 came up on the screen, I thought I was still dreaming. I kept rubbing my eyes to make sure what I was seeing was real. I’m still having a hard time believing that I actually won!”
WAYLAND, MI
UPMATTERS

Fox Motors provides customers with free gas

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The forth annual Fox Fuels My Fourth will be on Friday, July 1st. Fox Motors will be providing costumers with $50 in gas per customer for the holiday weekend. The Fox Motors team will be out in the community giving back to their customers. There is a limited supply and they plan on spending over $14,000 on gas for this event. They started this tradition as a part of Fox CARES as a way to give back to their customers, community and employees.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
740
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy