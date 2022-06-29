ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Ben & Jerry’s melts from the heat of its anti-Israel boycott backlash

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Of6F_0gQDTSCt00

Looks like Ben & Jerry’s ice cream couldn’t stand up to the heat: Its misguided anti-Israel boycott is finally melting away, thanks to a new arrangement by B&J’s parent company Unilever.

The leftist dessert brand will now be sold throughout Israel and the West Bank under its Hebrew and Arabic names — effectively ending the boycott the company imposed on Israeli towns in the West Bank and parts of East Jerusalem in July 2021.

That move prompted heavy criticism from American consumers and led several states to implement sanctions — with one stockholder even suing Unilever. Now, after consultations with the Israeli government, Unilever has sold its Israeli rights to the ice-cream label to local franchisee Avi Zinger, which will allow for the sale of its products without Unilever’s direct involvement.

Good on Unilever for doing the right thing, even if it only did so after pressure. The idea of boycotting the Jewish state, the Middle East’s only true democracy and a nation that must fight for its very survival every day amid constant threats from Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and others, was always anti-Semitic at its core.

The deal won’t end that bigotry, of course, but maybe it could spur some re-thinking — over a scoop of, say, Cherry Garcia.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli Government#Hamas#West Bank#Food Drink#B J#Unilever#American#Jewish#Hezbollah#Anti Semitic
The Guardian

Putin: His Life and Times review – the collapse that shaped the man who would be tsar

In his speech on the night of the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, which Philip Short describes as “pulsating with anger and resentment” at 30 years of Russian humiliation, Putin seethed: “They deceived us… they duped us like a con artist… the whole so-called western bloc, formed by the United States in its own image is… an empire of lies.” For those who dismiss the speech and the invasion that followed as the words and actions of a man gone mad, dying or out of contact with reality due to Covid isolation, this new biography should be compulsory reading.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The Observer view on China’s rule over Hong Kong

It’s a strange kind of democracy that views umbrellas as subversive. It’s an odd form of people’s government that beats and incarcerates hundreds of people without trial. Bizarre, too, in this democratic nirvana, that journalists are prosecuted for challenging the authorities – and “unpatriotic” people such as you are punished for reading what they write.
CHINA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy