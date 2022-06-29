ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Final preparations underway as the return of the Sternwheel Regatta gets closer

By Nicky Walters
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It is a big week in Charleston as set-up continues for the return of the Sternwheel Regatta.

Even though the Regatta doesn’t officially start until Thursday, people are already coming to the city mesmerized by the boats and excitement.

“It is really nice,” said Jackie Santangelo, of Hurricane, West Virginia. “It reminds me of old times and I am wanting to come up and see some of the musical acts.”

Charleston is already buzzing with activity as Santangelo and others stop by to check out the scenes.

“They are putting all of the carnival rides together,” Santangelo said. “There are rides that remind me of my childhood. There’s all kinds of gaming booths. There’s all kinds of food vendors.”

One of those food vendors is CNC Concessions.

“I brought lots of food, and I brought an extra freezer and an extra worker, so I’m definitely going to be prepared,” said Car Losleep, owner of CNC Concessions.

Losleep is prepared for what he thinks will be record crowds.

“I think it is going to be bigger and better only because people haven’t had it,” Losleep said.

Crews were working throughout the day putting the finishing touches on the stages and even getting big screens in place.

The boats are lining up too, drawing the attention of onlookers who are ready for things to get underway.

