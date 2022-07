WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday marks the grand reopening of the Faith Resale & Donation Center on Old Jacksboro Highway. They had closed half the store for about six weeks to make renovations, and in that time span, they took a hit on sales. This is one of their largest revenue generators every year. Without it, they would not be able to provide the necessary items to their clients on a daily basis.

