Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Team option exercised

 3 days ago

Roby had his $1.9 million team option picked up by the Thunder on Wednesday, Keith Smith of...

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
Five lessons from NBA playoffs: Steph Curry hasn't declined, but James Harden has; Celtics lead two-way charge

The NBA Draft is in the rearview mirror and free agency is set to open Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. Everything is about looking forward at this time of year. But me? I'm going to look backward for a minute. With time to digest, I've found myself thinking a lot about all the lessons we learned from this past postseason. These are the things that inform teams' decisions on draft night and throughout the free-agency period and trade season as they consider all manner of upgrades.
2022 NBA free agency tracker: Knicks make moves, land Jalen Brunson; Bradley Beal gets supermax deal

NBA free agency is here. As of Thursday evening, teams and players could officially begin negotiating new contracts. However, NBA fans didn't have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
Cavaliers' Robin Lopez: Joins Cavs on one-year deal

Lopez and the Cavaliers agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Lopez appeared in 36 games for the Magic last season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 17.0 minutes per contest. The veteran will provide additional depth in Cleveland's frontcourt for 2022-23 behind starter Jarrett Allen.
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Traded to Utah

Kessler -- along with Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and four first-round picks -- was traded Friday from the Timberwolves to the Jazz for Rudy Gobert, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Kessler was just drafted by the Wolves with the No. 22 overall pick, but he'll quickly...
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Gets $25 million from Golden State

Looney and the Warriors agreed Friday to a three-year, $25.5 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. This is a great payday for Looney, who was coming off a three-year, $15 million deal signed in July of 2019. He was a crucial part of Golden State's title run last season, and he averaged 5.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 20.4 minutes in his 22 playoff appearances. It remains to be seen how the Warriors handle James Wiseman (knee) presumably starting the year healthy, though the team is obviously in a win-now mindset.
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: X-rays negative, likely out Sunday

X-rays on Taylor's foot were negative, but manager Dave Roberts said he does not think Taylor will be in the lineup Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor fouled a ball off his foot Saturday and eventually left the game. He has been cleared of a fracture, though Roberts said Taylor is sore, so a day off is likely in the cards. Mookie Betts (ribs) will return Sunday, and while it sounds like Betts will mostly play second base upon his return, he will fill in for Taylor in right field in the series finale.
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Sent down Saturday

Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. The 26-year-old lost out on regular at-bats over the last week and a half since Ketel Marte has been limited to serving as the designated hitter. Smith should see more playing time in the minors, while Cooper Hummel was recalled to take his place on the active roster.
Jazz's Juancho Hernangomez: Waived by Jazz

Hernangomez was waived by the Jazz on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Hernangomez spent time in Boston and San Antonio before ending up on Utah last season. Overall, he appeared in 40 games and averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11.1 minutes. He may garner some interest from teams looking for a depth option at forward.
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Signs deal with Portland

Payton agreed to a three-year, $28 million contract with the Trail Blazers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Payton played a key defensive role for the Warriors during their championship run last season. The 29-year-old set career highs all across the board, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 17.6 minutes per game. While fantasy expectations shouldn't be too high, Payton is in a great spot to build off his personal-best year next season with the Trail Blazers. He could emerge as the first guard off the bench behind Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons.
Clippers' John Wall: Inks two-year deal with Clips

Wall and the Clippers agreed Friday to a two-year, $13.2 million contract, per Klutch Sports Group. Wall joins the Clippers after a contract buyout with the Rockets. Wall hasn't played since April 2020, as he sat out all last season with Houston looking to develop young players. The 31-year-old, five-time All-Star will presumably slot into the starting point guard spot, forming a formidable Clippers rotation that includes Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, plus a myriad of skilled and experienced role players.
CBS Sports

Twins' Emilio Pagan: Out of closer role

Pagan will move from the closer role to low-leverage appearances until he gets back on track, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "Yeah, he's going to pitch earlier in the games and potentially when we don't have the lead and things like that," said manager Rocco Baldelli. Pagan had become...
